Growings On: Cover crops provide habitat for predator insects that may help control pests

Investigations by agricultural scientists have led to description of a number of management principles that can assist producers in improving and maintaining soil health. Healthy soils improve water infiltration and the availability of nutrients, benefiting plant production and ultimately enhancing landscape systems.
One criterion defining soil health is the kind and quantity of beneficial microorganisms that inhabit the soil. Use of cover crops is a management practice that supports soil microbes and consequently soil health.
Soil microbes flourish when plant growth is varied and long in duration. Microbes depend on substances exuded by plant roots for their nutrition. Many commodity crops are produced during the summer growing season, sometimes leading to a gap in plant growth during winter. Cover crops are often planted after a primary crop has been harvested to provide benefits over the winter.
Using cover crops for growing cotton usually goes like this: After harvest, cotton fields are planted with a cover crop like rye. Before cotton is planted the next season, the cover crop is killed and rolled flat on top of the soil, and cotton seeds are planted using either a no-till or strip-till system. The resulting "mulch" provided by the cover crop residue provides insect habitat, moisture retention and some weed suppression.
Both traditional and organic producers are increasing their use of cover crops for a variety of reasons — to control erosion, choke out weeds, improve soil health and enhance water availability. In addition to the benefit cover crops can provide to beneficial microorganisms, University of Georgia scientists are examining which cover crops may also provide important habitat for beneficial, predatory insects that could help control disease- and damage-causing pests in cotton.
In a University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences study, cover crops were left in place during the growing season when cotton was planted in test fields to compare predator insect populations to those in traditionally tilled fields.
In 2017 and 2018, UGA entomologist Jason Schmidt and his research team found that — compared to cotton not grown with cover crops — crimson clover and rye cover crops planted in cotton fields increased the presence of beneficial predator insects during the early part of the growing season.
While cotton crops without cover crops still attracted some predatory insects, the use of cover crops resulted in a seven- to ten-fold increase in the number and diversity of ground-dwelling predatory insect populations in the early season compared to cotton grown without a cover crop, particularly when a rye cover crop was used.
This increase in ground-dwelling predators in rye and crimson clover treatments continued into the mid-season. As the season progressed and cotton vegetation grew, the late-season predatory insect communities became similar in plots both with and without cover crops. While counts of predators provide a measure of changes in populations and communities, we don’t really know what these predators are doing there or whether the predators are providing services, like pest control, to cotton producers, according to Schmidt.
Schmidt’s team used molecular gut content analysis to determine what pests and other prey predators were feeding on to determine roles in the cotton food web. They found that, while the biodiversity of the cotton ecosystem increased with the use of cover crops compared to cotton grown without a cover crop, the predatory insects ate a variety of non-pest prey.
The study primarily focused on how cover crops influenced the predator insect communities. It also explored whether altered communities deliver different pest control services measured by changes in species interaction. To boil it down, who’s eating what?
“We wanted to see what kinds of predators were out there and what they were feeding on,” Schmidt said. “There's a motion of change going on where growers are thinking more about using natural systems instead of just using pesticides. Producers must use all tools available to make a profit, so if they can promote beneficial insects in the system to aid in pest control, fewer inputs are needed and that should lead to reduced costs of production.” The research could lead to decreased use of pesticides to control pests and preserve beneficials.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
