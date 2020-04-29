In recent decades, trends have seen continuous growth of food consumption away from home. While earlier generations commonly acquired food that was produced in home gardens or from local farmers, most food currently prepared and served at home is purchased at supermarkets. A small but growing movement emphasizes the appeal of “local food.”
Current disruptions in the food distribution patterns we have largely taken for granted may lead to additional interest in local foods and food supply alternatives. Current increases in food preparation at home may further incentivize trends to obtain food that is produced close to home.
A comprehensive study of local food was a survey conducted by United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service in 2015. Local food definitions are imprecise, but generally refer to a food or food product sold directly by a farmer to a customer, local restaurant/institution or a distributor operating locally. Geographic distances used to designate “local” vary widely, but most involve distance of less than 100 miles between the point of production and the location of sale or consumption.
In 2015, food commodities produced and sold by farmers directly to local customers and users were valued at $8.7 billion. About one-third of those sales were to consumers, one-third to retailers, such as restaurants, and one-third to local intermediary businesses. Local sales were greatest in California — almost $3 billion. Other states with strong local sales were Michigan, New York and Texas. Both Vermont and Massachusetts were included among top 10 states for total value of local food sales.
Almost 115,000 farms made some sale of local food. On-farm stores, farmers markets and roadside stands away from the farm were the most frequent avenues of sales. More than 7,000 farms participated in community-supported agriculture sales and online sales accounted for $172 million in sales. Almost 40,000 farms offered pick-your-own or similar sales, but this only represented 12% of all local food sales.
In Georgia, farmers and agricultural producers eager to sell abundant supplies of fresh produce and other products are being connected with consumers and other buyers who need their products through a new partnership between University of Georgia Cooperative Extension and the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Georgia Grown program.
Because of disruptions to the industry triggered by the COVID-19 crisis, many agricultural producers in Georgia — particularly smaller growers and producers — are experiencing difficulties getting their products out to those who can use them.
Through its Georgia Grown Ag-Products Industry Promotion and E-commerce Promotion programs, Georgia Grown — a state membership program designed to help agribusinesses thrive by bringing producers, processors, suppliers, distributors, retailers, agritourism and consumers together — will waive all membership fees for the service until July to help producers affected by the crisis.
“The first step is facilitating connections between consumers and growers. There are many people who are looking for fresh produce and cannot find it and we have producers who have produce and cannot sell it,” said Laura Perry Johnson, associate dean for Extension at UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Types of agricultural products that qualify for the program include everything from vegetables, fruits and other produce to seafood, meats, dairy, poultry products and any other agriculture-related products, such as honey and prepared foods.
“We are getting a lot of interest from many types of buyers, including consumer, wholesale, food banks and some restaurants,” said Matthew Kulinski, deputy marketing director for Georgia Grown. “This is a good way for producers who normally sell to restaurants to have a new outlet for their produce.”
Georgia farmers who are keeping regular hours, providing curbside pickup, home delivery or e-commerce sales during the COVID-19 crisis can join the programs by visiting the Georgia Grown Ag-Products Industry Promotion or Georgia Grown E-Commerce Promotion pages and filling out forms that will add their information to a statewide database of producers that will be shared with consumers and buyers. UGA Extension will support the program through its network throughout the state.
Johnson added, “We are working on several different ways to get this information out to producers and consumers, including our Extension website emergency resources page and through traditional and social media. Together we can make this into something that will not only help agriculture in Georgia, but the people who need access to fresh food as well.”
For consumers who are interested in picking their own produce, Georgia Grown also provides a pick-your-own list of all producers who offer that option on their farms.
Information about participating farms and markets, listed by county is available at extension.uga.edu/ag-products-connection.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
