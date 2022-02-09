The term “wicked problem” was initially used by German theorist Horst Rittel to label complex social problems for which a scientific/engineering solution alone would be inadequate. Current “wicked” challenges, including climate change, food stability and biosecurity, will increasingly require recognition and application by all sectors involved in agriculture to reach solutions.
A more sustainable agriculture has been the target of substantial efforts for decades. Recent efforts by University of Georgia scientists may provide important tools in monitoring and directing decisions to enhance sustainability. Because of the complexity involved, definitions of “sustainability” are many and varied, depending on the perspective and emphasis intended.
In order to encourage research and investment, federal legislation has defined “sustainable agriculture” as an integrated system of plant and animal production practices having a site-specific application that will over the long term:
- Satisfy human food and fiber needs.
- Enhance environmental quality and the natural resource base upon which the agricultural economy depends.
- Make the most efficient use of nonrenewable resources and on-farm resources, and integrate, where appropriate, natural biological cycles and controls.
- Sustain the economic viability of farm operations.
- Enhance the quality of life for farmers and society as a whole.
As consumers become more inclined to purchase products that are marketed as “sustainable,” there is growing pressure on agricultural for increased transparency and traceability within the supply chain leading all the way back to the origin of a product — the farm. These challenges also provide opportunities for producers and suppliers who are willing and able to document practices which are sustainable.
Until now, there has not been a reliable mechanism for measuring sustainability in the field. With recent advancements in technologies, a multistakeholder initiative, Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, has been at the forefront of the effort to develop a science- and outcomes-based approach to quantifying the sustainability of a farm.
After more than a decade of research, the alliance has developed a free, online tool, the Fieldprint Calculator, that translates yearly crop management practices into quantitative ratings based on eight indicators: land usage, energy consumption, water quality, soil conservation, greenhouse gas emissions, soil carbon, irrigation water use and biodiversity.
With funding from Cotton Inc. and the Georgia Peanut Commission, Kaylyn Groce Reagin, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension cotton and peanut sustainability educator, is part of an ongoing research study with the University of Georgia Integrative Precision Agriculture program to help farmers use the Fieldprint Calculator to improve their sustainability scores over time.
“Largely, farmers have always been conscientious about the environment, but by tweaking their existing systems to improve each of the metrics outlined by the alliance, growers expand their options to do business with companies who are committed to sourcing sustainably,” Reagin said.
Each year, Reagin and a group of county Extension agents visit each farmer collaborator — 45 farms — to collect and enter field data into the calculator. Once data is analyzed, the calculator generates a web-like graph called a “spidergram” that displays the scores for each sustainability metric for the previous crop year. She visits with each farmer to go over the data and talk about what specific changes can be made to improve scores for each metric.
Reagin said while some farmers are initially hesitant about having to meet eight distinct metrics, they generally find that by modifying one management practice, such as incorporating cover crops between cash crops, they increase their scores across several measures.
An element of some neighborly competition has emerged among the growers, Reagin added.
“It’s funny how some of the farmers want to know what their friends’ scores were, and I think that friendly competition helps motivate them to make changes here and there to get a leg up on the upcoming year.”
For each year during the next three years of the project, county Extension agents will help identify and invite five new farmers to participate in the research. The goal is to establish accurate baseline data specific to Georgia that will help set long-term state benchmarks for cotton and peanut production.
Eventually, Reagin hopes this research will expand to include other major commodities in the state.
“The truly inspiring thing about this initiative,” Reagin said, “is that by making progress in each sustainability metric, farmers not only improve their bottom line, but they’re ensuring the longevity of the farm for future generations, and from what I can tell, that’s the thing these farmers are most excited about.”
