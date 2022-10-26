Recognizing the vital importance of pollinators to adequate food supply and global ecological stability, University of Georgia researchers continue to search for methods to enhance pollinator habitat and survival.
Both commercial bees and wild pollinators have received attention. Research recently documented that mixed land use, such as developments interspersed with forest patches, improves bee diversity and is leading to new solutions for bee conservation.
Researchers hypothesized that development would negatively affect bee diversity, but the results of the study were surprising. They found that small amounts of development actually had a positive impact on the number of bee species present in a given area.
For their study, researchers sampled bees on a variety of properties around Athens and classified the percentage of development, agricultural fields and forests in the surrounding landscape. This allowed the team to link landscape factors with the diversity of bees observed on each property.
The researchers found 111 species during their study. Kris Braman, principal investigator and head of the Department of Entomology at UGA, said she’s happy to see the immense bee diversity hosted by Athens.
“One of our key findings, I think, was just how many bees there were,” said Braman. “The number of species we found represents about 20% of the bee species that are known in Georgia. If you think about all the different habitats where you can find bees — in more natural or wild settings, orchards and all sorts of habitats — for us to get that many species was very gratifying.”
In addition to revealing how many bees were present, results showed the importance of forest remnants, which are small pieces of forest left in otherwise developed areas. More species are likely to live in a landscape that has both open, developed areas and forest remnants than in just developed land or just forest.
Braman explained this shows the enriching effect of more blended landscapes with multiple land-cover types. Having only forest cover limits bee diversity to forest-dwelling species. But forest patches in combination with other land-use types preserves forest-dwelling species and hosts other bee species that prefer open spaces.
Braman noted the findings may be a helpful framework for future research to assist in bee conservation.
“I think this work serves as a groundwork for future discovery that can help us understand what we need to plant more of for bee conservation,” said Braman. “Entities like UGA’s State Botanical Garden of Georgia have plant-conservation initiatives and they’re very interested in what they can do for wildlife, including bees, so we can use this research to look at that more in the future.”
Reducing insect mortality from disease could also benefit pollinator populations. Soon beekeepers may be able to protect their colonies through vaccination. The UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Dalan Animal Health have teamed up to advance the world’s first honeybee vaccine.
“You don’t have to look far to know honeybees are having a lot of problems right now. Hives will die unless you intercede with herculean efforts,” said Keith Delaplane, a professor in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Studies’ Department of Entomology and director of the UGA Bee Program.
The current research project calls for feeding queen bees Dalan’s proprietary vaccine after which the inoculated queen, for the remainder of her lifetime, will produce worker bees that are primed to be immune against the pathogen.
Inherited immunity, according to Delaplane, involves the queen incorporating fragments of bacterial cells into her eggs. The egg contains the antigen, which in turn creates and promotes an immune response.
There is also some evidence that immunized worker bees could pass immunity to their sisters. As they age, Delaplane said, bees go through a series of predictable tasks — cleaning cells, feeding larvae, processing honey, foraging and guarding the nest. If an immunized nurse bee feeds her larval sisters, it could give them immunity. He likened the relationship to the mother-baby relationship of lactating mammals where immune benefits are transferred through breast milk.
The team is currently working on American foulbrood (AFB), one of the most fatal of bacterial diseases, Delaplane said.
Once they succeed with a vaccine against bacterial disease, he has his eye on an even more complicated problem — tackling the viruses that can easily decimate hives.
To learn more about the UGA Bee Program, visit bees.caes.uga.edu.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
