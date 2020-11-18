Dropping outdoor temperatures have undoubtably led to local thermostats being switched from cool to heat. Exposed home roofs, windows and walls can be warmed by direct sunlight in both winter and summer. That may slightly moderate winter heating bills, but can increase the heat load and air conditioning demands during the summer.
A structure that would offer shade during summer, but be removable during the winter, might contribute to reduced energy costs. Deciduous trees that lose their leaves in the fall, prove to be an ideal “structure” to provide exactly the needed sequence. One analysis estimated that a young, healthy tree provided the same cooling as 10 room-size air conditioners running for 20 hours. Beyond shade, trees can add to temperature modification through evaporative cooling. In plants, that’s called transpiration. Perspiration creates the same cooling process for people.
A key to providing optimal energy conservation is the location of trees in relation to buildings. Because we live in a region where the climax vegetation is forest, many new building sites have lots of trees. Some will need to be removed to provide space for building and perhaps other landscaping. Careful selection of trees to be retained and even siting of construction can contribute to proper tree positioning. On sites without trees, planting in the best location will enhance energy conservation. Trees to provide summer shading of the roof should be south and southwest of the house. These individuals should have or be expected to grow to have high spreading crowns. Avoid trees that have many lower branches.
Locating trees to provide shade to the air conditioner will also conserve energy. However, that advantage will be minimized if trees are too close to the unit and restrict air flow. A gap of at least several feet should be provided. Again, lower branches should be avoided.
For some, benefits provided by trees are more difficult to appreciate this time of year. The positive heating effect of shade removal means that the landscape will be covered by falling leaves. In the online Learning Library of the National Gardening Association, Suzanne DeJohn suggests several uses for fall leaves:
• Make a big pile of leaves in your front yard — a big pile — and jump in it. With or without your kids. When your neighbors stop to stare, invite them to jump in, too.
• Run your mower back and forth through a layer of leaves to break them up, then use as mulch in your perennial garden.
• Take long walks around your neighborhood and make a mental note of very tidy yards with big trees. These people probably rake and bag their leaves. Plan to contact them to ask if you can have their leaves for your compost pile.
• Make a scarecrow by stuffing leaves into old clothes — or even burlap bags (your local coffee shop might have some). Set the scarecrow in a lawn chair by your front door to amuse the mailman.
• Collect the prettiest leaves and iron them between sheets of waxed paper. Mount on matboard and frame them to enjoy year-round.
• Pile leaves in the paths between your vegetable garden beds. They'll provide a dry walking surface, and next spring you can rake the decomposed leaves into your planting areas.
• Add fallen leaves to indoor worm composting bins. They introduce key decomposers, such as springtails and microbes, to the worm bin ecosystem that help the worms do their jobs better.
• If you are planning a holiday gathering (and have made provisions for health and safety), use attractive fall leaves, unshelled nuts, branches with berries and other fall garden treasures to make creative dining table centerpieces.
Properly managed, fall leaves can be viewed as free organic fertilizer deposited on the lawn. If those nutrients were neatly bagged at the local garden center, they would have a price tag. In your yard, they're free if you’re willing to provide the labor to gather them. Collect the leaves and compost them, and a valuable soil amendment will be available. Leave them in place and they may smother lawn grass, blow across sidewalks and driveways, and generally annoy the neighbors.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
