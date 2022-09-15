Low temperatures so far in September have settled into the upper 60s, but this week’s arrival of 50-degree temperatures in the early morning are a conspicuous reminder that summer is ending and seasonal transition is underway.
Flower production and associated plant growth are easily associated with the springtime arrival of warming temperatures. Pollination, the transfer of pollen from male to female parts of the same or a different flower, is necessary to produce fruit and seed in many horticultural crops, such as tomatoes, squash, watermelon, apples and peaches.
Pollinators include honey bees and many native bees, such as sweat bees, mason bees, digger bees, leaf cutter bees, carpenter bees, and bumble bees. Certain flies, butterflies, moths, beetles, wasps and even hummingbirds also serve as pollinators. Pollinator conservation does not stop when the weather turns cool and deserves attention during the autumn.
Fall practices can contribute to beneficial pollinator habitat and spring recovery. Leaving fallen leaves in your landscape can have substantial benefits for next year’s pollinators. Although turfgrass experts recommend removal of fallen leaves from turfgrass, leaves can have benefits when added around perennials as a mulch or at the edge of woodlines.
In many bumble bee life cycles, mated queens go into diapause — similar to hibernation — when the weather turns cold. Their metabolism slows down and their biochemistry changes to allow them to survive winter conditions. These bees look for naturalized areas just under the ground or under leaf litter to wait out the winter. To facilitate this, make sure there are areas like this in your landscape.
Once spring arrives, the mated bumble bee queens come out of diapause and look for areas to create a nest, usually naturalized areas such as old rodent homes. Some bumble bees can create nests of up to 500 bees, and these pollinators emerge hungry and ready to pollinate your garden.
Many native bees use the hollow stems of spent flowers for nests. Leafcutter bees and orchard bees look for the hollow stems of black-eyed susan or purple coneflowers for spring nest-making. Instead of throwing your hollow stems on the burn pile, leave them in place or move them to another area of your landscape, like the edge of any woods.
You could also break stems into segments of approximately eight inches and gather them in a nesting box. Cavity-nesting bee species look for hollow stems approximately the width of their bodies. Even small hollow stems are useful to small native bees. The bees will thank you by pollinating your 2022 garden.
Did you make notes on what pollinator plants in your garden performed well in 2021? Did you see something spectacular when visiting a public garden that you wanted to add to your landscape? Evaluate your garden, and consider appropriate additions of trees and shrubs. Fall is a better time to plant perennials and trees, allowing then to begin establishment well ahead of the hottest temperatures of summer.
Trees are an underappreciated contributor to pollinator habitat. Maple trees, for example, will produce thousands of nectar-rich blooms early in the spring season, and early emerging pollinators flock to their inconspicuous flowers. Since the upper soil (six to eight inches deep) does not freeze in Georgia winters, planting now will allow the plants to produce some roots during the cool season. The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension publication "Selecting Trees and Shrubs as Resources for Pollinators" may be helpful.
Pollinators face the increasing challenges of habitat loss, parasite and disease pressure, and the unintended consequences of pesticide misuse. Bee forage plants can bloom season-long with careful plant selection. A combination of herbaceous perennial and annual plants, trees and shrubs can provide valuable resources to bees and other pollinators. Even grasses can be used by bees as a pollen source.
When the weather really turns cold, consider learning more about our native pollinators. There are several books that will help you increase your identification skills so you will recognize more of your insect visitors next year. "The Bees in Your Backyard" and "Common Bees of Eastern North America" by Joseph Wilson and Olivia Carril and "Butterflies of Georgia" by Jaret Daniels are useful guides for beginners and experienced insect appreciators.
Finally, as the growing season winds down, take a moment to recognize all you have done for pollinators this year. Whether you added a new pollinator garden, decreased your insecticide use, participated in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census or introduced your children or grandchildren to insects, it all makes a difference.
