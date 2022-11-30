Cold temperatures, limited plant growth and holiday business may distract homeowners from the benefit of investing in landscape chores now rather than postponing until “spring cleaning.” Most disease and insect pests remain dormant during cool temperatures, but will emerge rapidly with warming spring conditions. Interrupting pest cycles can limit problem abundance in following growing seasons.
Raking leaves, removing spent flowers and cleaning up fallen limbs can limit overwintering sites for insect pests. Diseases also overwinter in debris. Cleanup is important in home orchards, gardens and landscapes.
Prune dead branches from fruit trees and brambles. Cut back bunch grape and muscadine vines to the main stem. Destroy weeds and clean up any plant debris. Fallen fruit that remains over the winter can be a particularly attractive site for insect eggs or larvae as well as disease organisms.
Landscape ornamentals will also benefit from pruning to remove dead branches. Time corrective and maintenance pruning based on time of flowering.
Warm-season turfgrasses are dormant, but leaves, pine needles, thatch or anything else that has accumulated on the lawn should be removed. Anything that blocks out sunlight and traps moisture can kill turfgrasses and contribute to disease and insect issues. Whether you rake leaves and other organic matter gradually throughout the fall or all at once near the end, your goal is the same: prevent a layer of leaves from killing your grass.
Consider aerating your soil, particularly if you have heavy clay content. Aeration does not need to happen every year but can be done every three to four years. This process helps reduce compaction, breaks up thatch and improves oxygen, nutrient and water absorption by your lawn. Typically, you should aerate before applying any fall fertilizer or seed.
Warm season turf, particularly bermudagrass, may be overseeded with cool-season ryegrass which maintains a green lawn throughout the cooler months.
This will require winter mowing.
Whether overseeded or not, apply an appropriate fertilizer after you’ve mowed for the last time. Select a fertilizer with low nitrogen and higher potassium and phosphorus to help improve grass vigor as it heads into and back out of dormancy.
Consider application of pre-emergent herbicides to reduce weed pressure of winter annuals like bluegrass, henbit and chickweed. Pre-emergent herbicides lie on the soil and prevent the germination of weeds as they try to grow. If you miss the window to apply them you will need to rely on spot-treatments of post-emergent herbicides or manual removal of weeds this winter to ensure a healthy lawn in the spring.
Sanitation is equally important in the vegetable garden. Many diseases and insects love to overwinter in crop residue from the past harvest and will be out in full force the following spring if left unchecked.
Another problem is that old, over-mature vegetables will die on the plants and disperse seed that will ultimately germinate next spring where you don’t want them. This second generation of seed may well have cross-pollinated, producing plants that are inferior and different from what you actually planted. Always pull up expired crops at the end of the season. Not doing so will create problems.
Don’t avoid fall inspection, repair and cleaning of gardening tools.
“As a gardener, nothing is more frustrating than to pull gardening tools out in the spring and find hoes that are rusty or broken, a tiller that won’t crank or an irrigation system with a blown gasket,” said Bob Westerfield, a University of Georgia Extension horticulture specialist.
Tools and supplies used for gardening can be a substantial investment. Care and attention can extend their usefulness. Consider these items to conclude fall tool care.
• Empty the garden tiller of fuel or add a fuel stabilizer.
• Check the spark plugs, change the oil and clean the air filter.
• Clean the underside of the mower’s deck with a pressure washer and scrape off any old grass and debris.
• Thoroughly clean all tools with soap and water.
• Sharpen blades.
• Clean metal parts with steel wool, wipe dry and apply a light coat of household oil.
• To save time in the spring, sharpen tool edges.
• Smooth wooden handles by sanding them with sandpaper. Then coat handles in linseed oil or paint them to preserve the wood.
• Clean off tomato cages and stack them out of the way.
• Repair any cages that have been damaged.
• Fertilizer or pesticide sprayers should be triple-rinsed with water or a little ammonia.
• Check the hose tip for debris before storing the sprayer for the season.
Hours invested at the end of the growing season will enhance the days of delight next spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.