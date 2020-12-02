While the holiday season continues, our collective attention to food is certainly heightened. During the pandemic, large gatherings centered on meals or otherwise, are being discouraged. Unfortunately, a potential result of smaller gatherings could be greater food waste.
Smaller households tend to waste more food, according to a study on household food waste and inefficiencies reported in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics. Authors Travis Smith and Craig Landry are faculty members of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. Larger households have a greater potential for diversity of tastes, leading to greater opportunities for consumption of prepared foods.
According to the study, people who tend to be most efficient with food production are usually older, have more education or shop more often for food. Households, where more than one person is responsible for meal preparation, have greater food inefficiencies, likely due to coordination problems.
Another factor — distance to the grocery store — showed that people who travel farther distances waste less food.
“They might tend to plan more,” Smith said.
Waste and inefficiency could be due to other issues such as scale efficiency — how good you are at ramping up operations, a type of inefficiency.
“If you think about your time, some people who are better at cooking might take less time,” he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, roughly one-third of food waste is at the retail and household levels in the U.S. Higher-priced items tend to get wasted less, but because food is relatively cheap, it’s more of an afterthought, according to Smith.
Americans spent an average of 9.5% of their income on food in 2019 according to the USDA. Although considerable research has monitored consumer food preferences, there is limited data on household food shopping and consumption. The authors used data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Nationwide Food Consumption Survey conducted in 1977-1978.
One uncertainty for consumers and a potential policy option concerns the use of food labels.
“There’s a lot of confusion about ‘use by,’ ‘best by’ and ‘sell by’ dates,” explained Smith.
The ambiguity surrounding these commonly used phrases is because they revolve around food quality, rather than food safety. Only infant formula currently requires a date for food safety. One industry shift growing in popularity is offering various package sizes for consumers to plan a more finite amount of product, but there is still room for improvement, Smith said.
“If you want to eat kale, you have to buy a huge bag and the rest might get thrown away," Smith said. "That’s something that could be addressed at the industry level.”
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service developed the FoodKeeper App to help consumers better understand storage to maximize the freshness and quality of food.
Data summarized by Feeding America suggests that $218 billion worth of food is thrown away each year.
According to the organization, which rescued 2.8 billion pounds of food in 2016, “Food loss occurs at every stage of the food production and distribution system. Excluding consumer waste at home, 52 billion pounds of food from manufacturers, grocery stores and restaurants ends up in landfills. An additional 20 billion pounds of fruits and vegetables are discarded on farms or left in fields.
“Approximately 72 billion pounds of perfectly good food — from every point in the food production cycle — ends up in landfills and incinerators every year. Rescuing this perfectly edible, whole food means feeding families facing hunger and taking a large step in protecting our planet and conserving our resources.”
Directing unused food sources into livestock feed may provide a less wasteful approach. According to faculty who comprise the Ohio State University Beef Team, “Typically, 97% of wasted food is disposed of in landfills. The use of food waste as animal feed is one partial solution to this problem. Grocery stores in the U.S. generate significant amounts of food scraps from trimmings and other excess product that has deteriorated beyond saleable quality for human consumption. Using produce and bakery waste as animal feed recovers the energy in the food and potentially raises the value of the post-retail supply chain, especially if the nutritional quality and safety of the waste can be maintained through efficient handling.”
Controlling food waste will require attention from consumers as well as developing novel use streams. Use this season to plan your preparation and consumption of food carefully and begin to transition to awareness and avoidance of unnecessary food waste.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
