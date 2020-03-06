Mid-week temperature are forecast to be practically balmy. According to University of Georgia climatologist, Pam Knox, this may not signal the end of freezing temperatures for the year: “The climate forecast for March shows that we will likely be above normal for the month, that tracks average temperatures, not individual outbreaks which could bring in a quick shot of cold air. When I look at the long-range forecasts, I see at least two possible cooler periods in the next two weeks." Most northern parts (of the Southeast region) are likely to see some cold and even freezing weather in the next few weeks, so don’t get too eager with your spring planting.
Has anyone approached you to ask “How wet is it?” According to Dalton weather records, by the end of February, total precipitation for 2020 had reached 16.39 inches compared to the long term average of 10.73 inches. Nearly all of that surplus was due to February rainfall of 10.61 inches! During this leap year month, rainfall was recorded on 20 of 29 days.
While wet soil may be delaying many outdoor activities, some folks will look to the skies to schedule gardening activities. Using the moon and stars to direct plant production activities may be as old as farming and gardening. Planting by the signs is still popular among old-timers and newcomers. If you know the signs, you’ll know when to plant, cultivate, fertilize, water or harvest.
The lunar month is divided into four phases or quarters. The light of the moon is the 14-day period (first and second quarters) when the moon is growing from the new moon to the full moon. The dark of the moon (third and fourth quarters) is the following 14 days — from the full moon to the next new moon.
Some folks even like to get more specific and plant by the moon’s signs, which change every two and a half days.
Almanacs are based on particular time zones. So, even with one, it may be hard to tell exactly when the signs change. Remember, they change every two and a half days. As a general rule, most people skip the first day of a sign just to avoid this confusion.
So what are these phases and signs used for and how do you use them? The signs are associated with the zodiac. For instance, Leo is a barren sign. Cancer is a fruitful sign. Signs that are fruitful are used for such practices as planting. Those that are barren are used for such practices as cultivation.
Soil preparation and cultivation are suggested during barren signs. Soil preparation should be done in the light of the moon and cultivation in the dark of the moon. But why should soil preparation be during the light of the moon in a barren sign? One explanation is that in the light of the moon, the moon is growing and this will cause the soil to remain loose and is easier to turn. Also, the barren sign indicates a period when weeds are vulnerable to attack and more easily killed. All fertilizer should be applied during a fruitful sign. Chemical fertilizers should be applied in the light of the moon and organic fertilizers in the dark of the moon.
It’s best to plant crops that produce fruit above ground in the light of the moon and crops that produce fruit below ground in the dark of the moon. The first quarter is best for planting crops which produce seed outside the fruit and the second quarter for crops which produce seed inside the fruit. The third quarter is best for planting crops that grow below ground. Avoid planting in the fourth quarter if possible. Plant during a fruitful sign.
If “sign directions” confuse you, and you really want to try your hand at scheduling according to heavenly guidance, almanacs are available. According to the "Farmers’ Almanac Garden Calendar" (available online), here’s what the next several days hold:
• March 6-9: A most barren period, best for killing plant pests or doing chores around the farm.
• March 10-11: Fine for sowing grains, hay, and forage crops. Plant flowers. Favorable days for planting root crops.
• March 12-13: Start seedbeds. Good days for transplanting. Excellent time for planting root crops that can be planted now. Also good for leafy vegetables.
• March 14-15: Barren days, do no plant.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
