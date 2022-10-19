According to temperatures recorded at Georgia Weather Network stations closest to Dalton, freezing temperatures threatened for Tuesday morning were not quite achieved. Minimum air temperature at the LaFayette station was 33.4 degrees Fahrenheit and minimums at Calhoun and Rome were 35 degrees. Freeze warnings issued by the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City remained in effect for all counties in Northwest Georgia for this morning. Temperatures as low as 28 degrees were forecast possibilities.
University of Georgia Agriculture Climatologist Pam Knox shared these comments on Monday: “A dry cold front will push through the area, bringing gusty winds and much colder temperatures overnight. Some areas in the northern counties in Georgia could see frost by Tuesday morning. The cold air will stretch farther south on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning could be colder with more widespread frost and the potential for freezing conditions in northern areas.
“By Wednesday night the wind will die down, and Thursday is also expected to be very cold, with more frost and freezes likely. Some areas may get down into the mid-20s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. This is quite a bit earlier than our usual first frost. Fortunately, after this cold blast, things will warm up again, at least for a while.”
The season’s first prelude to winter cold tends to be a surprise. It may serve to remind those concerned about “plant welfare” of the importance of selecting species and varieties that are adapted to the environment.
Adequate and generally abundant moisture and extended periods of warm weather create a favorable environment for plants in Northwest Georgia. Infrequent though it may be, cold weather can sometimes be damaging to plant life in our part of the world.
Well-established, locally-adapted perennial plants are rarely in danger of severe damage. Adequate growth during the summer will provide plants with an accumulation of nutrients in storage organs within the plant. Storage often occurs close to or below ground where cold temperatures are moderated by heat retained in the soil. Stored nutrients are critical to support the initiation of new growth in the springtime. The same materials also contribute to protection from cold temperatures.
A principal cause of plant injury from cold weather is the formation of ice crystals within living cells. Water is the largest constituent of all living cells and the integrity of cell membranes is vital to maintaining all of the biochemical reactions necessary to maintain the cells and, in turn, the plant. Formation of ice crystals in the water medium contained in the cell disrupts these membranes and ultimately leads to death of the cell.
Cooling temperatures and shortening day lengths during the fall lead to cold acclimation which occurs normally. Leaf loss in deciduous plants and reallocation of nutrients to storage organs are part of this process.
Just as antifreeze protects water in the cooling system of a car from freezing, concentrations of nutrients in the solution within cells lowers the freezing point of the water contained inside the plant.
Proper care of landscape plants at the end of the growing season can enhance or interfere with cold acclimation. Pruning or fertilizing too late in the season will stimulate new growth. New tissue is more susceptible to cold temperature damage, and the un-seasonal growth consumes nutrients that normally will contribute to freeze protection and vigorous new growth in the spring.
Cold injury will not be immediately obvious and may remain undetected until the following spring. Discoloration of tissue is a common result of cold damage and can be used to determine the extent of injury. To determine if your plants have been damaged by the cold wait several days after a freeze and remove several buds, stems and leaves (if present) from the plant. Use a sharp knife or razor blade to cut a cross section of the bud’s top. If there is any discoloration in the bud they have been damaged.
Waiting to prune after freezes have passed will guard against removing living wood.
If localized damage has occurred to the foliage or stems, prune several inches below the injured tissue.
Cold damage to established plants in the landscape can be minimized by maintaining adequate moisture and using mulch to maintain moisture and assist in retaining soil heat.
Sensitive plants may benefit from temporary cover to retain heat and limit the exposure to lower temperatures from windy conditions.
Covers such as cardboard or fabric should be removed when temperatures warm. Plastic covers should be avoided if they cannot be removed appropriately as they may lead to accumulation of heat.
