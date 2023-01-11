Early spring, before greenup begins, is the best time to do the severe pruning needed for roses to look their very best; light maintenance pruning can be done throughout the year. Will your roses bloom without pruning? Of course! Will roses be as healthy and productive if left unpruned? Sometimes but not always.
First, remove all dead or diseased wood. If this means removing a cane at the band union (base) of the plant, use a small pruning saw to remove the cane cleanly, with no stub left behind.
Next, if the rose blooms once a year, such as Climbing Queen Elizabeth and Lady Banks rose, stop pruning there and move to the next plant. These once-a-year bloomers produce flowers on old wood; any wood you remove now will only decrease potential bloom for you to enjoy this spring. Many climbers, ramblers and Old Garden Roses fall into this category. After the spring bloom you can go back and remove any canes which do not fit in the space allotted. On plants which flower repeatedly through the season such as most of the other roses we grow, you can continue to prune as needed.
Contrary to what you may have heard, pruning is not an exact science. Proof of this theory is quickly supplied by talking to three or four experienced rose growers about the subject. Each will prune somewhat differently, but consistently. The key point is to remove all dead and diseased wood and then reduce the remaining canes by at least one-third.
As you prune it is important to position the shears so that the cutting (sharp) blade is below the stationary blade. Even sharp bypass pruners will injure the portion of the cane that comes in contact with the stationary blade. Make a few trial whacks and examine the wood on either side of the cut. One side of the cut will show a small tear. The other side will be cleanly cut. This will help you see which way to hold the pruners. Key note: a good pair of pruners will quickly pay for itself in reduced effort and nice clean cuts.
As you cut, note the appearance of the center (pith) of each cane. If the pith is brown or black, continue to cut the cane lower until you see green or white pith. In some cases this may mean a drastic reduction of the cane or complete removal. Remember, it’s the inside appearance of the cane and not the outside appearance that determines whether the cane is a keeper or not. Why is the pith so important? The pith is where transport of moisture and nutrients upward to the leaves takes place. Removal of damaged canes will stimulate the rose to produce new canes which will be much more efficient in carrying out this important function.
It would be best at this point to examine the configuration and number of remaining canes on your bush. If there are any canes which cross through the center of the plant or grow inward it would be best to remove them. You should strive for a configuration where canes grow up and out from the bud union, leaving the center of the plant open for good air circulation. Further, if there are more than five or six canes present, remove the oldest, least productive canes until the five or six strongest, youngest remain.
Now we come to the controversial part. Most rose growers go beyond removing one-third of the cane mentioned earlier. How much beyond? Well, that depends on who you ask. Folks whose goal is a showy garden display will usually prune higher, say three feet, so that more bud eyes are left on the plant. More bud eyes mean more shoots which will ultimately result in more buds and more blooms.
Exhibitors or those who prefer fewer but larger blooms will prune much lower, say about 1-1/2 feet. At whatever point you decide to make your cut, please make that cut about 1/4 inch above an outside-facing bud eye. That is, a bud eye which is looking away from the center of the plant. Growth which emerges from such an eye will grow outward and help keep the center of the plant open, again for good air circulation. Having good air circulation will help control the dreaded enemy — blackspot.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu.
