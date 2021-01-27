Apples, like many flowering plants, are cross-pollinated. Each flower that is pollinated and produces fruit will contain seeds with unique and variable genetic combinations. The fruit produced on a single tree will be the same, but if those seeds manage to mature into new trees, each one will be different, most likely bearing small, sour fruit.
So how can our grocery store produce departments be stocked with rows of apples designated with variety names that are consistently uniform? Shoppers most often identify their favorite based on size, shape and color without needing to look for a variety name. The flavor and texture of the fruit selected is most often what is expected.
The ancient practice of grafting allows multiplication of individual plants that are identified as particularly desirable. Fruit trees were probably grafted as early as 1,000 B.C. By carefully removing young branches from the tree to be multiplied, referred to as scions, and grafting that to rootstock, a plant is produced that will produce fruit identical to the “parent tree.” The process of grafting allows for selection of tissue that will produce the desired fruit but also allows selection of rooting tissue that may also have desirable characteristics such as disease tolerance.
While grocery shelves may permit a selection from a dozen or more varieties, the history of apple varieties includes hundreds. Current commercial varieties are multiplied because of their adaptation and production in a major production region. Many historic varieties were multiplied because they produced well in a much more restricted area. Stories associated with some varieties survive.
According to Josh Fuder, Cherokee County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension agent, the history of "Grimes Golden" is particularly well documented. The best information is that a pioneer settler, Edward Cranford, planted an orchard from seeds in Brooks County, West Virginia, around 1790. The farm was sold to Thomas Grimes in 1802, who found one particular tree that produced a fine, golden fruit with excellent quality and keeping ability. These qualities led to it being replicated by grafting with entire orchards being planted for commercial purposes. Eventually the original "parent" tree met its end in 1905 when it was blown over with a full load of nearly ripe apples. The tree was so important that gavels were made from the wood of the old tree and given to prominent men in the area. And to this day there is a granite monument where that old tree lived on State Route 27 two and a half miles east of Wellsburg is the Grimes Golden Apple Park. The familiar "Golden Delicious" variety is a decedent of Grimes Golden.
If you are interested in learning how to graft, Cherokee County Extension hosts a virtual class in late March, timed so that newly grafted trees can be planted safely. Fuder will be joined by Ashley Hopper, Agriculture and Natural Resources agent for the University of Georgia. Material pick-up arrangements will be made ahead of teaching sessions, so that participants will be able to make their own grafts including five semi-dwarf rootstocks and a wide variety of scions to choose from. So, if you would like to add a Grimes Golden or another of the varieties that will be available don’t miss out on this class. In previous workshops, including mostly first-timers, 80% of the grafts performed have been successful.
If you’d like to retrieve scion wood in order to preserve your own historic apple, those collections of dormant wood should be made in late January or February. Branches should be young tissue, from this year’s growth, so that it can heal most rapidly after grafting. In an apple tree, the vertical “suckers” that would otherwise be pruned and discarded should be a source of scions. The branch collected should include mature buds. Scion diameter needs to match closely with the rootstock, so retain wood that is about one-quarter inch in diameter. After collection, cut scion wood into lengths about 6 to 8 inches and submerge in a dilute solution of chlorine bleach. This will limit the development of bacteria during storage. Rinse the wood carefully with clean water, wrap in a paper towel or newspaper to retain moisture and store in sealed plastic bag. Scions stored properly should be viable as long as six weeks after collection.
For more information on on dates and how to register for the grafting class, call the Cherokee County Extension office at (770) 721-7803.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.