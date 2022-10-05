Nature displays a remarkable diversity of plant species, adapted to extreme variation in environmental conditions. Plants adapted to the desert contrasted with those thriving in a coastal rainforest demonstrate adaptation moisture extremes.
All plants require some light to maintain photosynthesis, but the continuum of adaptation ranges from plants flourishing in the dense shade of a mature forest to the intense mid-day brilliance of an open prairie. Soils and climate in North Georgia dictate that the climax vegetation of most areas is forest. Most home landscapes retain some elements of the vegetation characteristic of a forest, including at least intermittent dense shade.
Most homeowners value a vigorous stand of turfgrass as a dominant feature of their landscapes. This leads to some permutation of the frequent question “What kind of grass should I plant in shady areas?” If the only acceptable plant is a turfgrass, then the reasonable response is “Tall fescue.”
Tall fescue is a cool-season grass, well adapted to most conditions in North Georgia and the most shade tolerant lawn grass species available. If shade results from deciduous trees or shrubs, seeding tall fescue in the fall will allow it to establish during a period when shade is a minor issue. Unfortunately, even tall fescue stands will be thinned by the increasing shade of spring and summer. If annual re-seeding can be tolerated, this may be the best approach to maintaining acceptable lawn appearance.
A newly released publication from University of Georgia (UGA) Extension provides guidance for landscape plant alternatives for North Georgia. Extension Circular 1238, “Ground Covers for Shaded Landscapes in North Georgia,” is available online at the UGA Extension Publications web page. Authors Bodie Pennisi of the Department of Horticulture; Nathan Eason, White County Extension coordinator and ANR (assisted natural regeneration) agent; and White County Resource Manager Stacey Alexander have assembled information about 30 ground cover plants that tolerate shade and are well adapted in North Georgia.
The circular guidance includes, “Two common problems many North Georgia landowners face are trying to establish landscapes in shaded areas in this forested part of the state and covering sloped areas with plants to reduce erosion. North Georgia’s climate can be variable, with temperatures dropping into the single digits during extreme winters.
“Areas susceptible to deep freeze typically are found in Georgia’s USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) plant hardiness zones 6 and 7. It can be difficult to make proper plant selections in these regions with subfreezing temperatures and low–light conditions.
“Shade can come in many forms: morning shade, afternoon shade, dappled sunlight, deep shade, etc. In addition to shade, considerations such as soil types, structure and drainage (well–drained, moist, clay, wet, upland) also play important roles in decision–making within that shaded location.
“Most plant labels refer to sunlight and desired water availability, therefore the plants listed will mention soil–wetness preference. It is important to understand the type of shade in your landscape so that you can select a well–adapted plant. Recommended plants will assume a moderate (less than three hours of sun) to full–shade (no sun) scenario.
“Most ground covers do exactly what the name implies — cover the ground. For that reason, these plants also can spread beyond the boundaries of where we want them to grow. Regular maintenance usually is needed to control the edges of the desired areas through mechanical means (i.e., pulling, mowing). It often is no surprise to learn that many ground covers are considered aggressive or even invasive plants.
“It is important to mention that many plant labels claim to be deer resistant. No plants are deer resistant, but they may be more deer tolerant, which means that deer may nibble them but do not prefer their foliage. However, in tough winters animals may resort to browsing less palatable plants. Placing protection around newly-installed plants is a good practice. Once well-established, plants can tolerate browsing. Try to find as much pictorial information as possible when choosing plants. Growth rate and specific plant characteristics — such as evergreen leaves, interesting blooms and/or attractive foliage — all should be considered.”
Most of the circular is a table providing information on the “Recommended top 30 ground covers for North Georgia shaded areas.” The table lists common name, botanical name, mature height and spread, growth rate and additional comments for each entry.
Shade-induced areas will be obvious this time of year, and fall provides an ideal time for planting perennials.
This new publication may offer needed guidance for selecting the best plants.
