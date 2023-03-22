Some random facts about apples: Gilmer County is the Apple Capital of Georgia; two-thirds of apple’s fiber is in the peel; you can substitute applesauce for oil in baked recipes to reduce fat and calories. Apples are a wonderful fruit to eat because they are free of fat, cholesterol and sodium; they contain iron, calcium and vitamins A and C; they are high in dietary fiber and are a good source of antioxidants. You can pretty much buy them in the store year-round but for Georgia apples the best time is August to November.
Apples will grow well in Georgia but you have to be willing to put in the time required for their care. Start by planting your apple trees in full sun, the more the better. They will also need soil that is the texture of sandy loam to sandy clay loam. Heavy clay soils often have poor drainage, resulting in root rots, stunted growth and eventual death. The soil pH needs to be at or near 6.5; too acidic and you will need to add lime to bring the pH up. Your local county extension office can help you with soil testing information.
When purchasing apple trees, keep the following in mind (from Home Garden Apples, https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=c740):
• Choose a healthy, 1-year old whip that is approximately 4-6 feet tall with a healthy root system. The root system is more important than the size of the tree.
• Trees two years old or older don’t usually do as well as one year old; they seldom have enough buds on the lower trunk to develop a good frame.
• Never purchase trees that are stunted, poorly grown, diseased or have insect injuries.
• Inspect the roots before purchasing, they should be firm, not spongy or brittle; root tissue should be white to creamy colored; tan- or brown-colored roots indicate they are damaged or dying.
The above publication link has a zone map for Georgia that you can refer to for which varieties do best in different parts of the state. Chatsworth falls at the edge of Zone 2. Varieties for here would be Ginger Gold, Gala, Mollies Delicious, Ozark Gold, Red Delicious, Jonagold, Golden Delicious, Fuji, Mutsu, Rome Beauty, Yates and Granny Smith.
Apple tree varieties are all assigned a pollination code; you will want trees that fall in the same pollination code letter so that they will bloom at approximately the same time. It is best to plant two or more different varieties with the same code to get a good fruit set. As an alternative, you can plant a crabapple, that blooms all season, to pollinate your apple trees.
For more information on pruning and fertilizing your apple trees see the above link. If you would like to attend an Apple Grafting Workshop with University of Georgia Extension at the Chief Vann House, here is their registration link: https://explore.gastateparks.org/info/304781?s=0.0.0.5&c=25720173.
You can also contact me at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
