There are many different “bulbs” that will do well in Georgia but they’re not all actually bulbs. Some have root structures that are referred to as bulbs but are actually corms, tubers or rhizomes. No matter the root structure, they all have the same purpose: providing storage for nutrients so the plant will grow and thrive.
However, knowing the difference between them is important to their growth, propagation and general care. A true bulb has a fleshy vertical stem with a growing point or flower bud at the top. Examples would be daffodil, tulip or lily.
A corm has a similar swollen base to the stem but the stem itself is solid with distinct nodes like that seen on crocus and gladiolus.
A tuber has a modified stem structure that grows underground like Irish potatoes.
Then there are tuberous roots, which are similar but are fatter and fleshier with the same structure as normal roots; you would find these in sweet potato and dahlia.
Lastly are the rhizomes, where the stem tends to grow horizontal at or right under the soil surface; examples would be iris and canna.
All of these bulbs also come in different categories: hardy (do well in cold climates), semi-hardy (hardy in mild climates but not always reliable in cold climates) and tender (will not tolerate freezing).
Most spring flowering bulbs are hardy to Georgia climate, able to be planted in the fall and overwintering in the soil to bloom in spring. Summer flowering bulbs can fall into a range from hardy to tender and some will bloom all the way to first frost.
When planting your bulbs, always follow the label directions for site selection, spacing and light requirements. If full sun is recommended, choose an area that will give 6-10 hours of light per day. You can even plant some spring flowering bulbs under trees as they are likely to bloom before deciduous trees begin to leaf out.
Light is always important to a good flower show, not enough sun and you will get little to no flowers; too much sun can result in faded flower and foliage, almost like they were “bleached.”
Bulbs prefer moist, well-drained soil. Consider testing drainage before planting; if the site stands in water (heavy clay) or drains too quickly (too sandy), choose another site. You can use things like peat moss, rotted sawdust, compost, perlite and vermiculite to improve drainage. You’ll want to spread several inches of your chosen material across the whole flower bed and then till it in thoroughly.
Do a soil test to be sure the fertility will meet your plant requirements. Dig a small sample from multiple areas around your garden, about 4 inches below the surface. Mix all those samples together into one and bring it to the Extension office. For $12, we send it to the University of Georgia Soil Lab to get soil pH and nutrient recommendations. This way you’ll know if fertilizer or lime will be needed, and how much, as most bulbs prefer a soil pH of 6.0-6.8.
For more information on flowering bulbs, see https://secure.caes.uga.edu/extension/publications/files/pdf/B%20918_4.PDF.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
