Operating with the understanding that “life is not risk free” is a prudent approach. A growing sense that the risks associated with COVID-19 infection have diminished has allowed some activities to more closely resemble pre-pandemic appearance. A number of livestock-oriented training programs provided by University of Georgia Extension have returned to “face-to-face” operation. Most programs were offered through virtual delivery while participant safety was a major concern. Some may continue to offer some online access. The Master Cattlemen’s program delivers a practical, science-based production management curriculum to Georgia’s beef producers. University of Georgia Extension agents work with industry experts to deliver classes on beef cattle topics such as nutrition, facilities, forages, economics, marketing, foreign animal diseases, agro-terrorism, general herd health, external parasites, reproduction, Beef Quality Assurance, sire selection, record keeping and Georgia Cattlemen’s Association goals. Participants meet one night a week for eight weeks. Attendees learn and discuss current issues, meet industry experts and network with area producers.
GrassMasters is a seven-week series focusing on forage production that gives producers an entry-level education leading into other programs like Grazing School or Southeastern Hay Convention. Programs are taught by UGA Forage Team members and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service staff. The next session of GrassMasters will be in McDuffie County beginning with the first session the evening of Thursday, Aug. 18. Sessions will continue every Thursday through Sept. 29.
Production of sheep and goats is addressed during the Master Small Ruminant Series. A seven-session program will be live in Walker County every Tuesday and Thursday evening beginning Aug. 2. Topics will include getting started and facilities, forage and grazing management, reproduction, parasites and health, marketing and local processing, and farm business planting. Contact Walker County Extension (706-638-2548) with questions or to register. A course fee of $80 provides a flash drive with all course materials and covers food for each session.
The most recent addition to the Master training approach is UGA’s Master Agri-manager Program.
“There are five primary areas of risk in agriculture — production, marketing, human, legal and financial,” said Amanda Smith, UGA Cooperative Extension economist and agribusiness instructor in the University of Georgia Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. “Producers in Georgia are tremendous at producing high-quality agricultural products, but it is vital to focus on the other areas of risk to promote sustainability of the farm business.”
Launched in November 2021 to address the business management-related areas of risk, the Master Agri-manager Program helps participants think strategically about their farming and agribusiness operations. Initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first session included 16 farmers and agribusiness owners who were interested in learning how to think strategically about the business side of their operation. The classes also led participants through networking sessions, discussion, hands-on work and role-playing.
The idea for the Master Agri-manager Program originated with former Monroe County UGA Extension Agent Caitlin Bennett Jackson, who felt that producers in her region could benefit from a more intensive farm business management program similar to other successful master programs.
“Seeing the farmers that took part in the first session and reading their feedback shows that there is a need for this program in Georgia,” said Blake Carter, the primary county Extension agent on the Master Agri-manager Program team. “The plan is to offer the program again in other districts, working alongside other Extension agents. It gives agents the opportunity to meet their clientele’s needs as well as develop further as agents in the field of agribusiness and agricultural economics.”
Alton West, who is clearing land for his own cattle operation, said the program was a great fit for his hands-on learning style and taught him to not be intimidated to learn a new way of doing things.
“This program empowered me to think differently — for example, how to market my products not only to my community, but to have an online presence, to switch it up,” West said. “I learned to set realistic goals and studied who my market is and how I’ll appeal to them. That was priceless to me.”
The Master Agri-manager Program is a collaboration between faculty in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, UGA Extension county agents, the UGA Small Business Development Center, the USDA Farm Service Agency, the USDA Risk Management Agency and AgSouth Farm Credit.
