You may not have heard of it but EDDMapS is a web-based early detection and pest distribution mapping system for real-time tracking of invasive species. All data is reviewed by verifiers prior to appearing on maps and in data queries to ensure all data is accurate. The data is made freely available to everyone, including scientists, researchers, land managers, landowners, educators, conservationists, ecologists, farmers, foresters, state and national parks, etc.
This is where you come in — the citizen scientist. You can go to https://www.eddmaps.org/, create an account and report sightings of invasive species. There are training materials available on how to create an account, enter data and becoming a volunteer at https://www.eddmaps.org/training/.
Some invasive species you could be watching for in our area are:
• Mimosa (aka silktree), Albizia julibrissin: Often invades roadways and old, unused fields; 10-50 feet tall with a broad canopy. Leaves are arranged alternately and bipinnately compound with 20-60 leaflets. Flowers in early summer with clusters of pink flowers at the tips of the branches. Seed pods are long and flat that turn from green to brown. Will reproduce by roots and seeds that remain viable for years (https://bugwoodcloud.org/resource/files/19048.pdf).
• Tree-of-Heaven, Ailanthus altissima: Was first introduced as an ornamental in 1784 but has since become an invasive tree. Will release allelopathic chemicals that prevent the growth of other plant species. When cut down, will re-sprout from existing roots. One tree can produce 325,000 seeds a year. Grows rapidly up to 80 feet tall and six feet wide. Leaves are pinnately compound with 10-41 leaflets. Also flowers early summer with clusters of small yellow flowers. Seeds can be wind or water dispersed and will survive winter temperatures (https://bugwoodcloud.org/resource/files/19053.pdf).
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
