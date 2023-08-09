It’s summer in Georgia and that means one thing: heat! According to the Weather Channel we’ve had average temperatures hovering at 90 degrees or higher since the beginning of summer and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. From cookouts to Six Flags, mowing the lawn or gardening, we are spending more time outside, so drink your daily dose of water each day.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, water is essential for good health. Water has a number of functions for our bodies. It regulates body temperature, removes waste and protects our bones and joints. It also protects us from a variety of heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration, which means your body has lost water faster than it should with heat being a contributing factor. The signs of dehydration include dry mouth, dizziness, headache, weakness and fatigue.
The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension encourages you to stay hydrated as you work and play in the summer heat. Tips for staying hydrated with water this summer:
• Keep a refillable water bottle with you. They have the cutest water bottles now; you can even get them monogrammed. You are more likely to refill it if you have it.
• Make water the only choice. If you don’t purchase sodas and limit the juice, water is consumed more regularly.
• Not crazy about the taste of plain water? Try infused water by adding lemon, limes or in-season berries. They’re delicious, beautiful, and you are doing your body a favor.
In the summer we should increase our water intake. I begin each day with a glass of water, I find it wakes up my system and keeps things moving. I also drink one glass of water before drinking sweet tea (my absolute favorite) and after. It adds up.
Eating out? Try having water as your drink with your entrée. It’s also economical. Have you glanced at the price of the average beverage in restaurants lately? Eating foods with high moisture content can also assist you in getting your daily water intake. I love watermelon, and like most fruits and vegetables it is comprised mostly of water. It’s also in season, so eat up.
Be safe and stay hydrated, Georgia!
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.