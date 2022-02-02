Growings On: Incorporating alfalfa in forage systems leads to environmental benefits

Alfalfa, once a dominant forage in Georgia, is the third-highest crop for economic returns in the United States. Combined with cheap nitrogen prices, difficulty growing the desirable forage crop in Georgia’s challenging climate led to a decline in alfalfa production in the state after its peak in the 1960s.
Now, University of Georgia grazing specialist Jennifer Tucker is doing her part to restore alfalfa production to the state for the benefit of both producers and the land.
Tucker, an associate professor in the Department of Animal and Dairy Science in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, is working with colleagues from Auburn University, the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee on grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA NIFA) Alfalfa Seed and Alfalfa Forage System Program to develop best management practices to restore grasslands and sustainably increase alfalfa production in the Southeast.
In recent years, Tucker’s program has been awarded multiple USDA-NIFA Alfalfa Forage and Research Program grants focused on increasing the use of alfalfa in the region. The most recent awards will culminate in a five-year project that will measure how much carbon is being sequestered in these alfalfa systems, as well as how it influences nutrient cycling in the soil and in the grazing animals.
Beginning in late September, Tucker’s team began working on a university-industry collaboration with Forage Genetics International to introduce alfalfa into research fields at the UGA-Tifton Animal and Dairy Science farm that have been used in field crop production for almost two decades to determine how alfalfa production can improve soil health and carbon sequestration.
“We’re taking this land out of annual crop production for livestock feed and putting it into a short-term perennial forage crop for livestock feed — that’s the advantage of the alfalfa crop, you're going to have it for five to seven years in this area with no soil disturbance,” Tucker said.
Her collaborative team includes UGA faculty focusing on forages, weeds, soils and precision agriculture working together to illustrate the carbon change when moving from an annual to a perennial forage crop to allow the ground to rest. The field will undergo grid sampling each year to determine what factors are changing in the soil environment and what recommendations need to be made for the health of the system.
“We know forages are great for carbon sequestration, but now we want to draw that picture more clearly. Especially with the carbon emission discussions that are going on and the carbon credits movement, we don't have any way to actually quantify a lot of this information,” Tucker said.
“We see a lot of people who are in animal livestock forage areas, and that's where you're seeing your greatest carbon effects in the ground — because they're not reserving those areas just for crops. They’re utilizing that animal for the benefit of the system. The industry is very interested in seeing the results of this.”
Tucker said she became interested in the carbon-capturing potential of her work in forages after learning about experiments in which men’s cotton underwear (think “tighty-whities”) are buried in various soils under different management systems to see how active the soils are by how degraded the cotton is when it is dug up later. In healthy, active soils, the process happens fairly quickly — some changes can be seen in as little as a week — but most tests last much longer to get a good representation of soil activity.
“Some of these soils have so much activity that all that is left is the elastic waistband,” Tucker said. “Basically this is to show that, if you have really healthy soil that has all the things in it that are doing what they're supposed to and working together, it will degrade the cotton. And if not, then you just have dirty underwear.”
The new focus on carbon capture and the environment is bringing validation to age-old agricultural practices, including the incorporation of livestock into growing systems to improve soil fertility and productivity.
“Livestock systems are contributing to carbon sequestration, probably as much if not more than the concern with greenhouse gas emissions. Much of it is looked at from a negative perspective, but there are things being done within the animal production industry that are offsetting a lot of these concerns that have been advertised as harmful to the environment,” Tucker said.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
