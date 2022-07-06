If June 21 is “officially” the first day of summer, 2022 got off to an early start! Since the first week of June there were 15 consecutive days without rain, and the high temperature exceeded 90 degrees for 10 of those days in Dalton.
Fortunately, the most recent two-week period has included five days with measurable rainfall totaling an inch and three-quarters. Daily high temperatures have continued to be summer-like, nearly all exceeding 85 and some days approaching 95 degrees.
The remarkable capacity of water to dissipate heat as it is transformed from a liquid to a gas is familiar to anyone who has broken into a sweat, even while sitting still, on a hot day. Plants use the same phenomenon, called transpiration, to moderate temperatures. Many biological processes benefit from moderately-high temperatures, but excessive heat can be very damaging. Plants growing, or even maintaining foliage during summer, have a continuous demand for water supply.
The University of Georgia Weather Network is made up of recording stations throughout the state. A station in LaFayette is in closest proximity to Whitfield County. Instrumentation allows continuous recording of a number of environmental variables in addition to temperature and rainfall. One of the variables reported is evapotranspiration, or ET, a value calculated using temperature, solar radiation, humidity and wind speed. ET is an estimate of the daily water demand resulting from evaporation and transpiration.
During a two-week period ending July 1, the station at LaFayette recorded 0.07 inches of rainfall. During the same period, the total ET was 2.93 inches, representing a substantial deficit.
Excessive heat not only increases the amount of water a plant needs each day, it can also cause the plant to become less productive and more susceptible to insect damage.
“Heat can cause blossoms to drop, and sometimes you’ll see a decrease in pollinator activity,” said Sheri Dorn, University of Georgia horticulturalist. “Those will both impact your fruit set and ultimately plant yield.”
Dorn doesn’t recommend sticking a fan in your garden or bringing your plants inside to spend time with you in the air conditioning, but there a few ways you can help your vegetable garden beat the heat.
One of the best and easiest tactics is to think about the late summer when you’re laying out your garden in the early spring. An ideal garden spot will have six to eight hours of bright sun but benefit from the shadow of a tree, or even a fence, during the late afternoon.
“This is the easiest way to protect plants from the summer heat, but obviously it takes a long time to grow a tree — so it might not help this summer,” she said.
One good thing about a container garden is that you can move the pots into shade in the afternoon if the plants start to look a little sun-baked.
“However, once you get any sizable fruit on the plant you need to be very careful because they can fall off when you’re moving the pot,” she said.
Alternately, gardeners could take a cue from large production growers and spread shade cloth over their most delicate blooms or vegetables during times of extraordinary heat. It may be time consuming and messy looking, but it could protect your harvest, she said. In studies done by faculty at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, researchers found that 30% shade cloth worked best to improve the production of delicate plants like bell peppers.
Focus your attention on water management first. Most gardens need at least one inch of water per week. If it doesn’t rain, apply a half-inch of water twice a week. Some vegetables may need a little more water, depending on the soil type and temperature. If you can, use soaker hoses or drip irrigation to avoid wetting the foliage. Wet foliage can lead to diseases. Overhead irrigation is OK if it’s all you have. As with all watering, though, run irrigation at night or in the early morning hours so as to allow the plants time to dry during the day.
Water isn’t the only thing you need to stay on top of this summer. Attention needs to be focused on weeds, too. They can rob moisture and nutrients from vegetables and create competition for space.
It’s always easiest to control weeds when they are young and not yet fully rooted. Hand-pulling and hoeing are still the most effective ways to do this task.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.