Trees have three basic needs: soil, moisture and light. Ideal soil conditions would be 50% pore space (large spaces filled with air and smaller spaces filled with water), 45% mineral material and 5% organic matter.
Rarely will our soils be ideal in North Georgia with all the clay we have. Trees have a moisture preference in line with the environment they naturally grow in. Chestnut, scarlet and post oaks, and hickories all prefer drier sites; white, water and willow oaks prefer moist but well-drained soils; swamp and chestnut oak, river birch and American sycamore prefer wetter sites; bald cypress grow best in wet soils but will also do well in dry, compacted soils.
Trees fall into either sun tolerant or shade intolerant categories, and then there are those that are somewhere in between.
Shade-tolerant trees such as flowering dogwood are commonly found in the understory while sun-intolerant trees such as pine, tulip poplar and red maple prefer full sun.
Those that fall in between are those you usually see on forest edges such as river birch and redbud. Planting a shade-tolerant species such as a flowering dogwood in full sun won’t necessarily kill the tree but will certainly shorten its lifespan and make it more susceptible to insect or disease attack due to stress.
Mulching will retain moisture for the roots, reduce weed and grass competition, and reduce soil compaction by adding organic matter. It also reduces soil temperature considerably in the summer months, keeping the roots cool. You want to use 2-4 inches of organic- type mulch such as pine straw or shredded bark over as much of the root system as possible, extending out to the drip line if you can. Do not volcano mulch! Piling mulch around the trunk of the tree will only trap moisture against the trunk, causing it to rot and prevent oxygen absorption by the roots.
A strong, healthy root system will help mature, established trees survive drought stress but you want to ensure that newly-planted trees have enough water through the growing season for the first three years.
During extremely dry periods, water your trees about an inch a week, making sure to water the root system and not the trunk because roots are what absorb water and nutrients. You can water by hand, use gator bags or ooze tubes available at your local landscape center or use drip irrigation or a soaker hose.
A declining tree will have very little growth and starts to lose leaf canopy in the crown. Gaps will start to appear where limbs have been lost. Maintenance needs such as deadwood pruning will increase as that canopy thins and the tree loses photosynthetic ability.
If you see a black streak running down the trunk, that might indicate a lightning strike. Other signs of decline would be mushrooms or fungi growing on the trunk or around the base, decay columns or even open cavities in the trunk. You can sometimes support that tree in its decline, further extending its lifespan, but it’s also possible you’ll have to consider tree removal before it becomes a hazard to you or your neighbor.
If you have any questions about trees or other topics, contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.