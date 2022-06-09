A particular delight on a still summer evening is the display of “living fireworks” provided by the unique creatures often referred to as fireflies, or lightning bugs. More than 50 species of fireflies have been identified in Georgia, more than any other state in the U.S. Although neither flies nor bugs, fireflies are soft-winged nocturnal beetles, related to click beetles.
The most common species in Georgia is Photinus pyralis, or the common eastern firefly. Aside from having the lantern organs on the underside of the abdomen, these beetles have a pale border around each outer wing and a shield that covers the top of the insect’s head.
Bioluminescence, the glowing light displayed by these insects, is generated in abdominal lantern organs. Chemicals called luciferase and luciferin react with other substances in the insect’s body to produce the light, without generating heat. Colored light pulses may range from yellow to green, depending on the species. The flash patterns of fireflies are unique to each species and allow these insects to locate potential mates. In general, the males flash as they fly, while the females flash as they wait in tall grass or on other plants.
Flash patterns characteristic of various species occur at a specific time of night and specific times of year. For example, Photinus carolinus is a species known for its synchronous flashing, blinking on and off in unison. These are found at dark in the summer in areas around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Once a male finds a mate through tracking flash patterns, mated females generally deposit eggs on the ground under mulch, around log bark or in other moist forest debris. In approximately three weeks, the eggs hatch into insect larvae that are often luminescent — they glow, perhaps giving rise to the term "glow-worm." The crawling, soft-bodied larvae feed on invertebrates such as slugs, grubs or earthworms before transitioning into a pupal stage, when they are in a case-like structure similar to a cocoon. Adult insects emerge in mid-summer to begin the life cycle again.
Although some fireflies are predatory, the adults of most species feed on nectar and likely help with pollination in gardens. The tall flowers, grasses and shrubs of your pollinator garden can serve as a safe place for females waiting for males. These insects are in adult form for about two months, though the entire life cycle can take one year.
Providing appropriate habitat is the most certain practice to attract as well as conserve these creatures. University of Georgia Extension suggests several methods to provide habitat for fireflies in your landscape:
• Add flowering plants of varying heights. Include tall grasses as well as trees and shrubs in your landscape.
• Turn off outdoor night lighting during mid-summer. Light pollution is thought to disrupt firefly mating and could be a major cause of firefly population decline.
• Leave parts of your landscape undisturbed with leaf litter and plant debris as safe places for the insects to deposit eggs and for overwintering.
• Provide a clean water source on your property. This could be as simple as a birdbath lined with rocks or a plant pot bottom with filled pebbles and water. The insects need access to water without the possibility of drowning.
• Limit pesticides on your property.
Understanding the life cycle and habitat needs of fireflies can help increase the population of fireflies in your landscape, allowing you to enjoy them this and every summer.
To learn more about fireflies, refer to "Fireflies, Glow-worms and Lightning Bugs" from the University of Georgia Press. Naturalist Lynn Frierson Faust spent years studying the behavior and the habitats of fireflies. Her book provides photos and descriptions of more than 75 species found in the eastern U.S. and Canada. A chart documenting the flash patterns of the various species to aid in identification is included.
