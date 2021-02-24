Planted today, a harvest of fresh peas could be available by mid-April. One of the easiest, early vegetables to grow, peas, like most garden vegetables, need to be planted on time. A cool weather crop, peas will not fare well if they are flowering and maturing when temperatures are high. Peas will benefit from a neutral soil pH, between 6.0 and 6.8. Adequate phosphorus and potassium are necessary and peas will grow best in well drained soils.
Peas are a legume, so the nitrogen they need for growth and production is supplied by bacteria which form nodules on plant roots. Many suppliers are now providing legume seeds that are coated and the bacterial inoculant is a component of the coating. If seeds do not include inoculum, plants will benefit from inoculum provided as seeds are prepared for planting. Inoculum should be obtained from the seed supplier and be current, an expiration date should be printed on packaging.
Rainfall was greater than average for October of last year. Since then, monthly totals have been below the long-term average. What seems like wet conditions may result from the frequency of precipitation recently. Those itching to get vegetables planted should be cautious. Working the soil by spading or tilling when it’s too wet will negatively impact soil structure, reducing internal soil drainage even further. Planning ahead and preparing beds in the fall can be helpful in getting peas planted on time. In North Georgia, peas will grow best when they are planted by early March or earlier.
Seeds should be planted when the soil is warm enough for germination and the plant will grow and produce the vegetable before the weather gets too warm. If seeds sit in very cold, wet soil for long they may rot. Pea vines are more resistant to freezing than the pods. This is helpful as the vines will develop first.
Soil temperatures need to be at least 45 degrees. Current soil temperatures can be found online for a number of locations across the state on the University of Georgia Weather Network (www.georgiaweather.net.) Closest locations to Whitfield County are the stations at Calhoun or LaFayette. Warmer temperatures increase germination rate. If soils are cold, dark plastic mulch might be used to warm the soil a bit. Pay attention to the days to maturity number on your seed package as this can help guide you in a planting date.
Peas come in several forms and should be selected based on the intended use. The peas lining the canned goods shelves at the grocery store are garden peas. They are also called English peas and require shelling, removing the seeds from the pod before eating. Snap peas are intended to be consumed without shelling, the entire pea pod with seeds is eaten. Pea seeds remain relatively small in snow peas. These pods are a common inclusion in stir fry dishes.
Many varieties are available, particularly with the most recently developed edible pod types. Experimenting with new varieties will satisfy curiosity and confirm or contradict the promises of seed catalogs. Garden pea varieties recommended by UGA extension include Lincoln, Jackson Wonder, Wando, Little Marvel, Green Arrow and Maestro. Recommended snap pea varieties are Sugar Daddy and Sugar Snap. Norli is a favorite snow pea cultivar.
Seeds should be planted 1 inch deep and 1 to 2 inches apart. Peas require full sun and most require some type of support. If training vines to a trellis is not part of your plan, be certain to select bush type varieties. A trellis will be helpful to support the pea vines and to keep pods off the ground to limit disease. Some pea varieties are short, only 2 to 3 feet tall, while others can have vines as long as 6 feet.
Read and compare variety descriptions before purchasing so you know what to expect. For a small space, the easiest way to manage this crop is to put the trellis at one plot end and use other space for additional cool-season vegetables. Tomato cages, perhaps already on hand, have been used to successfully support pea vines. Another approach is to designate a patch for peas. Plan ahead so that the interior of the patch can be accessed for harvest.
Peas are best eaten as soon as possible after they are picked so frequent harvest is beneficial. All types can provide a delicious snack immediately after picking.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.