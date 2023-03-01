It’s starting to look like spring is early, isn’t it? Whether it is or isn’t, March is one of the more important months in the garden and landscape to start the growing season off right. Listed below are some tips that will help you as you start your work this spring.
• Early spring is the best time to remove thatch and aerate or core to reduce soil compaction if you have a cool season grass like fescue. You will want to wait until late spring for warm season grasses like Bermuda or Zoysia.
• Divide hosta, liriope, daylilies and Shasta daisies before spring growth starts.
• When you start seeing the leaves of spring-flowering bulbs emerge, apply a complete fertilizer like 10-10-10 to ensure quality blooms. Wait to remove the bulb foliage until after it dies back naturally.
• If you have weeds in your bulb beds, do not remove them by mechanical cultivation. You should hand pull them so the bulbs and roots will not be damaged.
• Some annuals such as verbenas, snapdragons and petunias take 70 to 90 days to bloom; start them indoors in the early spring or purchase them as greenhouse-grown transplants.
• Rejuvenate your liriope with the mower to cut back the old foliage to a height of 2 to 3 inches. Don’t mow too short or you’ll damage the crown of the plant, where the new growth emerges.
• To protect seedlings from cutworms, wrap them with newspaper cut into 3-inch squares or with foil. Half the collar should protrude above the ground when the seedling is planted. You can also insert a pencil or dowel rod right next to the stem so cutworms can’t wrap around the stem.
• When planting new shade trees, situate the tree in its new location the same way it was in its old location to prevent previously shaded bark from suddenly being exposed to afternoon sun and causing bark injury. If the original orientation is unknown, wrap the trunk in tree tape for one growing season; just be sure to remove it after the first growing season or the wrap will cut into the trunk as it grows, eventually killing the tree.
• Plant roses and bare-root shrubs while they are still dormant, about four weeks before the average date of the last frost, which is roughly April 21 for our area. Fertilize established roses after pruning.
• You can propagate deciduous shrubs, such as forsythia and winter jasmine, now by ground layering.
• Do not prune trees that bleed (leak sap), such as birch and maple, until after their leaves are fully developed in summer. It is better to prune these in December-January when they are completely dormant.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
