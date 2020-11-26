Last week’s column generated a bit more than the usual response. Fall leaves seems to have our attention! Most of last week’s “borrowed” suggestions for giving leaves a purpose involved some kind of accumulation, often accomplished by raking. I adopted one of those suggestions to create a “large pile” of leaves. One grandson (and his father) enjoyed evaluating the buoyancy properties of the pile during an early Thanksgiving gathering. I am not a fan of raking and the pile was constructed using a leaf blower, not a rake.
Lawn grasses grow most vigorously in full sunlight. Accumulation of leaves can interrupt the light. While complete removal of leaves is not urgent, it is a good practice to expose the lawn to full sunlight as much as possible. Warm-season lawn grasses, including bermudagrass, zoysia and centipede are dormant, or nearly so, at this time of year. However, vigor can be reduced by shading, any time that limited growth is occurring. Tall fescue is the predominant cool-season grass used for turf. If adequate nutrients and moisture are available, it can grow rapidly during the fall. It is the most shade tolerant turfgrass used in this area, but a dense cover of leaves is not beneficial.
“Mulching” leaves with a lawnmower is a convenient procedure to eliminate the shading effect. The finer the leaves are cut, the more rapidly they will decompose. “Vacuuming” leaves is also effective, but unnecessary (and burdens the capacity of landfills). Mulching will return small amounts of nutrients in the plant residue. Perhaps more beneficial is the potential to enhance soil organic matter which will improve infiltration and soil water holding capacity.
There are lawnmower blades made specifically for mulching, but they are not absolutely necessary. Those blades are designed to do a better job of cutting the leaves into smaller pieces so that they decompose faster. A regular mower blade will work, but it takes a little longer for the leaves to decompose. In order to do this, it is important that the blade not be worn out.
Mower blades have a fan tip that curves up on each end. The primary purpose for this fan tip is to create a vacuum that pulls up grass or leaves that are being cut. This upward pull creates a cleaner cut on the grass and picks up leaves that may be lying below the blade.
Unfortunately, the fan tip is usually the first part of the blade to wear out. Since the cutting edge of the blade is still intact, the blade will still cut grass to the satisfaction of those who never expect their lawn to look manicured. However, the lack of a vacuum on a blade with worn fan tips results in poor leaf mulching.
Operate the mower so that the leaves are being discharged toward the center of the lawn. Ideally, by the end, there will be one windrow, or row of cut leaves, in the middle of the lawn. However, if leaf volume is high, there may be more than one windrow. Don’t try to mulch when the leaves are wet. Even a new blade will not pick up wet leaves that are matted to the ground.
As the leaves are cut, the volume will be reduced with each pass made, but one or more windrows will be blown to the center. If necessary, raise the lawn mower’s deck as high as it will go in order to run over the windrow. Keep running over the windrow and blowing the leaves back to the center over and over, until most pieces are reduced to dime-size or smaller. Once all of the pieces are this small, use the mower to spread them back out over a larger area.
I employ an alternative to spreading the mulched leaves. The center of our lawn is dominated by one hickory and one oak tree. Maintaining lawn grass under the dense shade would be difficult. As an alternative, fall leaves are “mulched” as far as the center pile and retained as ground cover through the next growing season.
This mower-mulching method tremendously speeds up the decomposition of the leaves. While the leaves are being chewed around in the mower deck, they are also being inoculated with rotting bacteria that had been below the leaves. Also, the surface area exposed to inoculation by microorganisms has been greatly increased due to the smaller size of the mulched leaves.
With just a little bit of rainfall, the newly mulched leaves will melt away in just a few days and provide valuable nutrients and organic matter back to the soil.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
