Next Tuesday, Oct. 12, is National Farmer's Day. Apparently the commemoration has not been officially designated by any government endorsement. Most of us will not be taking the day off.
National Farmer's Day events have been recorded as early as the 19th century in the United States. Exact origins of the day and the designation of Oct. 12 are uncertain.
A day in October is certainly appropriate as grain and fiber harvest are either in full swing or winding down in most regions of the nation, particularly in the "breadbasket" of the central U.S. A few farmers may even be able to spend the day resting from their hard labor and celebrate this holiday. Many Georgia farmers will be hoping for a dry spell and taking every opportunity to advance cotton and peanut harvests.
National Farmer's Day is distinct from National Ag Day, which will be celebrated next year on March 22. The latter holiday is promoted by several national organizations and draws attention to the contributions the entire agriculture industry provides to our individual and collective well-being, from the meals we consume and clothes we wear to an abundant supply of clean water and fresh air and blue skies. National Farmer's Day is perhaps intended to recognize more specifically the rewards we receive because of the risks taken and results achieved by individual producers.
It's sometimes pointed out that if you eat you're involved in agriculture. Most of us are not involved in the direct production of food, however. Recognizing the hard work and challenging financial and resource allocation farmers are faced with, we should be thankful for the plentiful and safe food supply they provide. Each American farmer feeds more than 165 people, a dramatic increase from 25 people in the 1960s. American farmers continue to do more -- and do it better.
National Farmer's Day celebrations were previously known as Old Farmer's Day. Farming was a principal occupation in early American history. Farm goods were a major source of wealth for the economy of our newly-formed nation.
The importance of farming was clear to our founders. Thomas Jefferson, writing to George Washington, said, "Agriculture ... is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals and happiness."
Many of the earliest immigrants dreamed of farming their own land. It was this vision and the values necessary to pursue it that Jefferson applauded in a letter to John Jay: "Cultivators of the Earth are the most valuable citizens. they are the most vigorous, the most independent, the most virtuous, and they are tied to their country and wedded to its liberty and interests by the most lasting bands."
According to Michigan Farm Bureau Past President Carl Bednarski, National Farmer's Day should be cause for celebration.
"It's unlikely that Michigan farmers will pay much attention, because they're just too busy this time of year, and they're not the kind of people who pat themselves on the back," he said. "But I'd still recommend that farmers pause, even if it's just for a moment, to remind themselves and their non-farming neighbors just how important food is to them, and remember where it comes from."
According to results of a survey conducted by the United Soybean Board, farmers are the most trusted members of the supply chain when ensuring foods' safety. Seventy-eight percent of consumers placed farmers in the top spot.
Sam Butler of Madison County represents Alabama on the board. Butler said the study shows the importance of transparency with consumers. Results of the survey summarized by the board included:
• The majority of consumers, 79%, have a very/somewhat positive view of U.S. farmers who grow crops, including soybeans.
• Consumers are united in support for domestic agriculture, with 70% saying it's somewhat/very important to purchase food made with U.S.-grown crops.
We are inclined to take our food supply for granted. Supermarkets are filled with an abundant supply of remarkable variety. As you cruise the aisles of your favorite store, consider the time and investment that farmers made to tend the plants or husband the livestock that were the first step in providing the food that's so conveniently accessible.
Remembering that we are dependent on others for our daily provision should foster an awareness and perhaps a spirit of thankfulness. If you know a farmer, make a point of letting them know you appreciate their work.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
