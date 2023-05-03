Are you familiar with a pest called the Asian ambrosia beetle? Well, it has a new name — the granulate ambrosia beetle. That’s the only thing new about it, it still is a serious pest in both woody ornamental trees and shrubs.
This ambrosia beetle will emerge in late winter or early spring and attack all sorts of tree species: dogwood, redbud, maple, flowering cherry, Japanese maple, crape myrtle, pecan, peach, apple, plum, persimmon, sweetgum, magnolia, fig, rhododendron and azalea. It especially likes those that are already stressed by something else: drought, flood, wounds from mowers or weedeaters, etc.
The female granulate ambrosia beetle will land on the trunk and bore through the bark and softwood deep into the heart of the tree or shrub. They then carve tunnels into the tree to lay their eggs.
The majority of this insect’s life cycle takes place inside the tree — egg, larva and pupa — it only emerges as an adult. The original “ambrosia” name came from fungi introduced into the tunnels as food for the young. Females will mate with males while still inside the tree and can fly as soon as they emerge, while males are flightless. Those females will then seek out new trees or shrubs to invade and lay eggs.
The first sign of an infestation will be what looks like toothpicks sticking out of the trunk. This is called “frass” and is sawdust that is pushed out while females are boring in. They are not always easy to find, either, as they can break off or dissolve with rain or wind so sometimes you might find sawdust lying on the ground below the tree. Additional signs that develop over time are reduced growth, leaves slow to emerge in spring or early defoliation in the fall.
Once adults bore into a tree, control of the insect is very limited, and since they don’t actually eat the wood, systemic insecticides don’t do much. Your best option for control is to prevent an attack. Remember — healthy trees will be fine as the granulate ambrosia beetle attacks stressed trees and shrubs.
For more information on granulate ambrosia beetle management, see https://secure.caes.uga.edu/extension/publications/files/pdf/C%201160_1.PDF.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
