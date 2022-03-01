The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center recently made available the three-month climate outlook for the United States. Agricultural climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network Pam Knox commented about likely impacts for conditions in the Southeast during the upcoming growing season.
“The Climate Prediction Center outlook shows a continuation of the current La Niña pattern of warmer and drier conditions across the Southeast that has occurred over most of the winter,” Knox said. “La Niña is related to unusually cold water in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and often pushes the jet stream that steers low-pressure areas across the region to the north, leaving the Southeast in warm and sunny conditions.
“Despite the La Niña, however, there have been occasional storms that have brought cold and wet conditions to the region in January and February, causing frost damage to blueberries, vegetables and other early crops.
“Frost could occur again this year since most parts of Georgia and the Southeast (except for Florida) have not yet passed their average date of last frost. The La Niña is expected to transition back to neutral conditions by mid-to-late spring. The outlook shows that the entire Southeast has a better than usual chance of above-normal temperatures for the March through May period as the La Niña weakens. The upward trend in temperature over time is also contributing to the likely warmer conditions. There is a slightly increased chance of dry conditions in southern Georgia and into Florida, especially in March.
“Severe weather is also more likely in a La Niña spring due to the presence of warm air flowing into the region from the Gulf of Mexico. La Niña and neutral conditions are also associated with (a) more active Atlantic hurricane season from June through November, but the paths of the storms cannot be predicted this far ahead.
“Areas near and to the east of the paths of this coming year’s storms could see a lot of rain, as occurred last year. However, if the storms track west into Texas or up the East Coast instead, the Southeast could see drought conditions return to the region next summer. This is especially if the current moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions in the Georgia coastal plain continue into the growing season.”
Knox also responded with comments about the effects of recent weather variation on gardening prospects.
“We are seeing early signs of spring, with daffodils blooming and plants running ahead of normal conditions this year.”
She warns that “the chance of another frost is still very high.”
While some U.S. regions, such as the Northeast and Midwest, have experienced consistent cold throughout the winter of 2022, the Southeast region, including Georgia, has seen a winter with varied temperatures. Unpredictable temperatures, alongside moisture and frost, may have had a direct impact on plant survival, as plants’ ability to thrive or perish is ultimately determined by the weather.
How should gardeners respond to recent weather patterns?
It’s been “interesting,” said Knox. “We had a cold November, a warm December and most of January. But that’s not an issue here in Georgia. Weather always switches around, it’s very typical to see these wide swings in temperature, and plants are adapted to that.”
A good rule of thumb is to plant after the last frost and harvest before the first. Frosts happen when air temperatures dip down between 36 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Guessing when that last frost might come can be tricky, so it’s best to wait to garden for an additional two weeks after the last frost.
“People have to keep in mind the frost date for their location,” according to Knox.
“This is the time of the year where most gardens are normally dormant,” she said. “But we are seeing early signs of spring, with daffodils blooming and plants running ahead of normal conditions this year. December was very warm, January too, so the plants are thinking it’s spring and they are ready to bloom.”
“The chance of another frost is still very high, but if it remains warm until the end of February, things will start to bloom again,” she said.
If your green thumb is getting itchy with the warm winter weather, Knox said now is the perfect time of year to clean out the plantings you don’t want.
But hold out just a little longer on fresh plantings, she cautioned.
“Even if we are ahead of normal, you’ll still want to wait because we could still get a late frost.”
