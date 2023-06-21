Do you watch your orchard begin to bud out and wonder how the coming season will go, if you’ll get a good crop, will there be enough (or too much) rain and can you stay ahead of the pests? Believe it or not, conditions that occur during the whole growing season can have an impact on plant performance in future years. There is truth in the old saying “We grow next year’s crop now.”
For fruits like peach and apple, which flower on two-year-oldwood, flower buds for the next season are developing in a process that will continue until flowering next spring. As one can easily imagine, flower formation requires energy, influenced by the availability of nutrient resources in the plant. As such, any condition that limits the amount of resources available — a heavy crop load, heat or drought stress, nutrient deficiency or excessive shade — can influence both the quantity and quality of flower buds. In fact, the same concept can be applied to vegetative buds that form in many plants for the next season.
Research in a wide range of fruit species shows that early season growth of flowers and shoots develops from reserves that were accumulated the previous season. Research also demonstrates that increased cold hardiness can be achieved by increasing carbohydrate levels in wood and flower buds. An increase in nitrogen in twigs is often linked to increased resistance to cold injury as well.
It is important to keep in mind that late summer and fall are critical periods for accumulation of reserves for all perennial woody plants, fruit and ornamental alike. During this time, woody plants like apple and peach are still capable of taking up significant amounts of nitrogen, critical for the development of carbohydrate reserves. By late summer, however, nitrogen is sometimes depleted, particularly in lighter soils where applications made in early spring were followed by excessive rainfall or drought conditions. This is why it is a standard practice to make post-harvest nitrogen applications, usually in August, so that trees will continue to take up nitrogen until leaf fall.
If you have questions about this or another topic, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
