Holiday gatherings and associated meals in contemporary America might be characterized as celebrations of abundance, perhaps even excess. The origins of Thanksgiving, a uniquely American holiday, commemorate times of struggle and suffering. President Abraham Lincoln first designated the last Thursday in November as a national holiday while the country was torn by a bitter war for national survival.
Choosing a late fall date may have been Lincoln’s response to supporters of a Thanksgiving commemoration of the gathering of the Plymouth colonists in 1621.
Those who had landed with the Mayflower gathered to mark the conclusion of the harvest season. Those who attended the first Thanksgiving were survivors, largely men, teenagers and children. Contemporary historians point out that nearly half of those making the landing had died, among them nearly 80% of the adult women, victims of disease and starvation.
As families gather this year, perhaps pausing to appreciate the provision that surrounds us is appropriate. It is all too easy to take for granted the availability and variety of food we enjoy.
So much so that while hunger has not been eliminated for some, food waste is a growing challenge.
Recent estimates are that there is six million pounds of food thrown away every month in the U.S. The cost of producing that wasted food is on the order of $165 billion.
During the holidays, when food prepared at home is a major focus of celebration, planning, preparation and careful treatment of leftovers will contribute to using food carefully and minimizing waste.
Initially, buy only what will be consumed, avoid impulse purchases. Reduce potential waste by meal planning and carefully preparing a grocery list. Check the pantry, refrigerator and freezer to see what is already available. Stick to the list when shopping.
In anticipation of “feast size” meal preparation, consider the suggestions for handling leftovers provided in University of Georgia Extension publication FDNS-E-120, “Handling Leftovers Safely.”
Follow the “two-hour rule.” Discard all perishable foods left out at room temperature for more than two hours total time. Discard after one hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Chilling and storing leftovers
• Store in the refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
• Use a refrigerator thermometer to make sure your appliance is at the right temperature in the warmest part.
• Divide leftovers into shallow containers for quicker cooling or cool pots of soups or stews in an ice water bath and stir to cool quickly before refrigeration.
• Slice roast beef, ham and turkey and place in shallow containers for storage.
• Label leftovers with the date so you will know how long they have been in the refrigerator.
• Keep wraps and containers closed tightly to preserve quality and prevent leaking.
Reheating leftovers
• Solid leftovers should be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Reheat sauces, soups and gravies to a rolling boil.
• Foods can be heated on a stove top, in an oven or in a microwave oven.
• When reheating in an oven, never use a temperature less than 325 degrees Fahrenheit
• When reheating in a microwave, be sure to cover the food but loosen a corner or vent the container to allow steam to escape. Rotate or stir food midway through cooking to eliminate cold spots where bacteria can survive. Allow food to stand two minutes reheating to let heat distribute evenly throughout the food. If your oven manufacturer recommends a different standing time, use that time.
• Check the temperature of reheated food with an accurate food thermometer placed in the thickest part of the food (or center for pans of liquid food).
• Be sure to reheat precooked foods such as hot dogs and deli-style meats in case of contamination before serving to young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.
Large gatherings
• Serve hot food in chafing dishes or slow cookers, or on warming trays or steam tables to keep it above 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Serve cold foods in small bowls nestled in a container of ice to keep them at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
• Check temperatures often with a food thermometer to be sure they stay above 140 degrees Fahrenheit or 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
• When a dish is empty or nearly empty, replace with fresh container of food, removing the previous container.
• Discard any leftover food that has been sitting out for more than two hours. Discard after one hour if the temperature is more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Careful storage and reuse of leftovers will prolong holiday delight, ensure food safety and minimize waste.
