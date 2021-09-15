An inclination to plant a garden and begin or expand landscape plantings often surfaces in the springtime with great enthusiasm. Weather conditions transitioning from winter to spring with warming temperatures and increasing day length certainly encourage outdoor gardening activity.
Wise gardeners and homeowners would not overlook the opportunities for planting ornamentals during the beneficial conditions of the fall season. According to Campbell Vaughn, University of Georgia Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources agent, Augusta-Richmond County, fall is an ideal planting time for landscape ornamentals. Plant growth slows in cool weather, but roots are still active.
Campbell advises, “If you can get plants in the ground this fall, the stresses of planting can be minimized, and root systems will have all winter to establish. Understanding which plants do well in your area can save you financially and aesthetically in the long run. That cute, 18-inch plant in a pot at the local garden center can morph into a 20-foot-tall monster that covers the entire front of your house, so do the research before making the investment.
"Just because you are dying to get a particular plant for your yard doesn’t mean you have the right conditions for the plant. Too much sun or not enough sun can mean the difference between a plant thriving or struggling for years to come.”
Ornamentals should be selected that are suitable for site conditions. Different plants require or tolerate a range of environmental conditions.
Matching plants to the hardiness zone where they will be installed might be the first consideration. Plants also thrive in different levels of sunlight exposure, from deep shade to full sun. University of Georgia Extension Bulletin 625, "Landscape Plants for Georgia," lists a variety of plants, including ground covers, vines, shrubs and trees. Each species is described so that environmental requirements and mature size can be anticipated.
Poorly drained soils can be particularly unsuitable for many landscape plants. Plant roots require oxygen. Soils that are waterlogged for extended periods will “suffocate” roots, ultimately leading to the death of the plant.
Wet areas might be improved by installation of subsurface drainage structures, or by shaping and sloping the soil to increase runoff. Another approach may be construction of a raised bed containing fertile soil that will drain well.
Compacted soils also inhibit root growth. This might be corrected by deep tillage and the addition of compost and mulch in improve soil structure. Without ongoing maintenance through addition of organic matter, clay soils tend to resume a hard, poorly drained structure.
Landscape soils should also be prepared and maintained to provide nutrients that plants require for vigorous growth. Analysis of soil samples, taken well in advance of planting, will provide recommendations about lime and fertilizer additions, without making unnecessary additions. Soil samples taken to county offices of UGA Extension can generally be processed, analyzed and results reported within one week.
Vaughn provides additional guidance about planting landscape ornamentals.
“It’s critical to know how to properly install a plant. The No. 1 issue causing poor health with newly-planted landscapes is installing the plants too deep. A hole is necessary, but a grave is not. Most of a plant’s roots grow sideways — not downward — so dig a wide hole and not a deep one. Remove the plant from the container and massage the soil to loosen the roots. Place the plant so the base of the trunk is about one inch above ground level. Spread the dirt back over the area, being careful not to pile the dirt on the base of the plant.
"Finally, mulch your plant, taking care to keep the mulch away from the trunk. When there is dirt or mulch on the base of a plant it increases moisture on the woody base. We don’t want your new and pricey ornamental to rot before it gets a chance to shine.
"Keep your new plantings moist but not wet. Too much water is a death sentence to most landscape plants. These fall plantings are growing slowly, so they don’t need nearly as much water as they do in the heat of the summer. Remember, fall is for planting, so get these plants in the ground now so that they can adapt during the cold months and be ready to flourish in spring. You could be the envy of the neighborhood come May."
Comprehensive information about planting ornamentals is available in UGA Extension Bulletin 932 ("Soil Preparation and Planting Procedures for Ornamental Plants in the Landscape").
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
