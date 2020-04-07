Attention to gardening topics is abundant in the media during the springtime. Many current headlines include some reference to Victory Garden 2.0. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and perhaps because of requirements to stay at home, there may be an increased interest in vegetable gardening. Headline implications are that this is a second opportunity for citizens to produce food themselves as a patriotic effort. It is perhaps more historically accurate that gardens started this years should be labeled Victory Garden 3.0.
The first national call to gardening occurred during World War I. In Europe, the war precipitated far-reaching food shortages. In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson called on Americans to plant, tend and harvest vegetable gardens to increase domestic food production; allowing surplus supplies to be transported to Europe. Gardens were first called war gardens or liberty gardens. Later the term Victory Garden was most widely promoted. Slogans on pamphlets and posters such as “Sow the seeds of victory,” led to gardens planted in backyards, parks, school yards and vacant lots. According to government estimates, 3 million new gardens were established in 1917 and over 5 million the following year. Nearly 1.5 million quarts of fruits and vegetables were canned in 1918.
When the U.S. entered the Second World War, the need to support and transport troops and supplies created a deficit in domestic food availability and renewed the call for citizen gardening. Food rationing, which began in 1942, further incentivized home gardening. The World War II Victory Garden promotion resulted in 15 million gardens planted in 1942. By 1944 the estimate was 20 million gardens producing 8 million tons of food.
Throughout both world wars, the Victory Garden campaign served as a successful means of boosting morale, expressing patriotism, safeguarding against food shortages on the home front and easing the burden on the commercial farmers working arduously to feed troops and civilians overseas. In 1942, roughly 15 million families planted victory gardens; by 1944, an estimated 20 million victory gardens produced roughly 8 million tons of food — which was the equivalent of more than 40% of all the fresh fruits and vegetables consumed in the United States. Although the government’s promotion of Victory Gardens ended with the war, a renaissance movement has sprouted up in recent years in support of self-sufficiency and eating seasonally to improve health through local, organic farming and sustainable agriculture.
For those considering starting a garden this spring, University of Georgia Extension has excellent resources to guide your efforts, all of which can be viewed online and downloaded. Extension circular 963, “Vegetable Gardening in Georgia,” provides an overview and guidance appropriate for beginners and experienced gardeners alike. Extension bulletin 577, “Home Gardening,” serves as the overall introduction to the home garden series. This series of publications provides more detailed information on nearly all the popular fruit and vegetable species grown in Georgia.
According to UGA Extension horticulturalist George Boyhan, Georgia’s long growing season offers excellent conditions for growing summer vegetables. Like real estate, location is important to the success of a new garden. A vegetable garden of any size needs full sunlight, access to water and adequate drainage. Boyhan suggests a garden be established near an outside home entrance, "That way, when you walk out the door, you see your plants," he said, "and you're more likely to weed and water."
To be successful, smaller is better for beginners, Boyhan said, "even if it's just a few potted tomato plants." But like most hobbies, gardening can be as elaborate or as simple as you want.
When you prepare the soil before planting, for instance, you can start a small garden by simply turning up the soil with a trowel. Plants can be started in the garden in either of two ways. The first and most successful for a beginner, Boyhan said, is to buy established plants from a local nursery and transplant them into the garden soil. An alternative is to start garden plants from seeds. If you choose to do that, Boyhan advises growing large-seed vegetables such as melons, pumpkins and beans, which have resilient seeds. Choose vegetables you intend to eat. Some that grow particularly well in Georgia include tomatoes, bush beans, southern peas, squash, zucchini and, surprisingly, eggplant.
Even with disruptions of epidemic proportions, Americans are unlikely to experience interruptions in the food supply that wartime generations did. Nonetheless, it’s a great time to try your hand at growing your own and you can initiate your very own Victory Garden. But tell your friends, it’s really version 3.0.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
