It is still several weeks before you can plant your seeds or transplants in the garden. Compost is an excellent soil amendment that needs to be applied now so that it has time to incorporate well into the soil.
Garden compost is made up of decayed manure, leaf litter and other organic materials. More precisely, it’s the product that results from the act of composting, a process in which microorganisms convert organic raw materials into organic residues such as humus. Composting transforms the original manure, leaves, etc., into a much more desirable and more valuable soil amendment. Eight to 10 weeks before planting, broadcast the compost 4 inches deep and then incorporate it into the soil to a depth of 12 inches.
Any organic matter will improve the soil because it:
• Supplies important plant nutrients.
• Helps soils better retain those nutrients.
• Improves soil aeration.
• Helps alleviate soil compaction.
• Makes water more able to move into soil and stay there longer.
• Makes heavy clay soils easier to work.
Why not use the fresh stuff, non-composted organic matter? While both compost and non-composted organic materials contain high levels of organic matter they may also contain weed seeds or disease pathogens that can cause harm. The heat generated during the composting process will kill most weed seeds and pathogens.
Compost and non-composted organic matter both contain essential plant nutrients such as nitrogen, sulfur and phosphorus. But compost holds the most nutrients in a leaching resistant, slow release form. Many of the water-soluble nutrients in animal manure quickly move into the soil profile and may leach down below the root zone, no longer available to plants. However, most of the nutrients in compost are in a complex organic form and must be mineralized in the soil before they can be leached or become available to plants. For example, only about 10% to 15% of the total nitrogen in compost is typically available during the first cropping season.
Both compost and non-composted organic matter contain microbial species. The highest numbers and most diverse beneficial microbes are found in composted organic matter.
Most gardeners are well aware of the old axiom “A healthy soil is alive.” That can be taken a step further, “The more alive, the healthier the soil.”
An incredible diversity of organisms lives in healthy soil. They range in size from the tiniest one-celled bacteria, fungi, algae and protozoa to the more complex nematodes and earthworms.
Soil organisms support plant growth as they decompose organic matter, cycle nutrients, enhance soil structure and compete with or in other ways inhibit the growth of harmful microbes. High quality compost is literally swarming with beneficial microbes.
For additional information, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
