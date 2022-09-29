Hot weather, which favors the growth of warm-season turfgrasses including bermudagrass, centipede grass and zoysia grass, is transitioning to cooler temperatures and shorter day-lengths, favoring the growth of cool-season plants. Several steps should be kept in mind to maintain healthy and attractive lawns.
Lawns consisting of warm-season grasses will start turning brown and begin going dormant in October. Fertilization with large amounts of nitrogen should be avoided. Supplemental nitrogen may stimulate growth, delay dormancy and create conditions for grass to be susceptible to cold damage. Higher fertility may increase risks of fungal disease. Fertilization should follow recommendations based on analysis of an appropriately acquired soil sample.
Mowing height of warm-season grasses should be raised as growth slows. Bermudagrass and zoysia mowing height should be increased from one inch to one-and-one-half inches, and centipede should be raised to two inches.
University of Georgia Extension recommends October as an ideal time for liming, planting and fertilizing cool-season lawns. In our area, tall fescue will be the primary species considered. Many tall fescue lawns may have thinned in spots due to the summer. The cooler temperatures of October are appropriate to over-seed the lawn.
The seed application rate is five to seven pounds per 1,000 square feet. Apply fertilizer according to soil tests. Weed control should be completed ahead of seeding. If herbicides are used, follow label instructions and be certain to avoid products with pre-emergent activity that will interfere with germination and the establishment of desirable grass seed.
Use a rake for scratching the soil in bare spots to allow for good seed-to-soil contact. Cut the lawn one-half inch lower to reduce the need for mowing. Apply water as required to keep the soil evenly moist while the seed is germinating. Avoid mowing until germination is complete and grass seedlings have several true leaves.
For well-established lawns, application of pre-emergent weed control products in October to keep the winter poa annua and henbit in check is timely. Use products with the active ingredients prodiamine or pendimethalin. If available, a combination product containing 0-0-7 fertilizer to provide potassium will benefit root health.
Ryegrass may be added to warm-season turf to add green to the landscape in the winter. However, it requires additional care and will compete with an established turf’s long-term health. Bermudagrass is the only warm-season grass for which over-seeding is acceptable.
If over-seeding is preferred, now is the time to prepare the lawn. Mow bermudagrass lower than normal for the final two cuttings. Bag clippings, and only remove one-third of grass height at each mowing.
Over-seeding should be completed by about mid-October. Seed needs to be in close contact with the soil. Blowing or vacuuming before seeding may assist in exposing mineral soil among turfgrass plants. Perennial ryegrass seed, though generally more expensive, is preferred over an annual variety. It is managed as an annual, but provides improved turf properties such as good wear tolerance, quicker germination and a darker green color.
Seed at a rate of 8-10 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet. Make sure to keep the soil moist until the seed is completely germinated, even if this requires watering lightly once or even twice daily. Wait until November when the bermudagrass has gone completely dormant to fertilize. Using two to four pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet is all the fertilizer that will be needed.
Now is the time to take steps to ensure you have an attractive, healthy lawn during the cold weather months.
