Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network and Agricultural Climatologist Pam Knox commented that the forecast for the close of the year should be favorable for outdoor chores and fall cleanup:
“NOAA’s (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Climate Prediction Center issued their latest seasonal climate outlook today for October through December 2022. The maps show that they expect October to be warmer and drier than normal across most of the country.
“There is less certainty in the Southeast because we are still in the Atlantic tropical season and if we get some storms in our area, we could see more rain. The October through December period also shows warmer and drier than normal conditions for some parts of the Southeast, although less pronounced because it covers a longer time period. It looks a lot like a La Nina pattern, not surprising because a La Nina has been present in the Eastern Pacific Ocean for most of the last couple of years.”
Commenting for the National Gardening Association, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Vice President of Horticulture Andrew Bunting extolled the benefits of time invested in the garden and landscape during the fall:
“Fall is a great time in the garden. In general, the heat of the summer is waning and many plants with fall flowers, fall color and ornamental fruits provide great ornamental interest for several months.
“Fall is the perfect time to consider planting perennials, shrubs and trees, because with the cooler temperatures it is less stressful for plants, and the soil is still warm, even though the air temperatures may be dropping. This combination of cooler air temperatures and warm soils results in good root growth for your newly-planted plants, allowing them to head into the winter with a well-developed root system. In temperate parts of the country (U.S. Department of Agriculture zones 4-8), planting can even continue into November and December.
“In the perennial garden, I like to selectively ‘clean up’ the garden. In the temperate parts of the U.S., as we start to get the first frosts, some plants will turn black, brown, or even collapse. Generally, if a plant is still ornamental into the colder weather, I will leave it up for the winter. For example, many ornamental grasses will look great all winter long, and add texture and height to an otherwise blank slate.
“Leaving perennials up for the winter also has the benefit of providing a much-needed habitat for overwintering pollinators. Depending on your own ornamental preferences, you can decide on what gets cut back and what remains for the winter.
“Don’t throw out those leaves! Leaves are a great source of soil nutrition, can act as a natural mulch for your garden, and are beneficial to wildlife. One strategy to make use of old leaves is to rake them onto your lawn, run over them multiple times with the lawn mower, and then rake back into the perennial and shrub beds. This provides great fall and winter mulch, as well as additional habitat for overwintering pollinators and other insects.
“If you live in an area where there is a large amount of leaves, they can be put into piles to create leaf compost for the subsequent spring. You can also add organic debris such as cut-back perennials, annuals that have been killed by frost, and grass clippings to this compost pile.
“There are many great annuals available in garden centers to bring autumnal interest to the garden. Combining ornamental cabbages and kales with ornamental peppers and flowering pansies and different salvias can extend the interest in the garden by several months, and these species can withstand colder temperatures typical of fall.”
Attention to the “expiring” vegetable garden can be beneficial during the fall as well. Plant diseases and insects may overwinter in crop residue and will emerge the following spring if left unchecked. Mature vegetables may die on plants, dispersing seed that will germinate out of place in the spring. Always pull up expired crops at the end of the season. Not doing so will create problems. Old corn stalks can be employed for harvest season decoration.
Fall is a good time to emphasize conditioning your soil. Take a soil sample for analysis. Fall is the best time to add lime if needed, as it takes several months for it to actually adjust the soil pH.
The week we are in may be summer’s “last gasp.”
Make plans to enjoy cooling temperatures and spend time enjoying outdoor activities. Spend time straightening this fall to make life easier when the spring planting rush arrives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.