Homeowners who are managing their landscapes with the intention of protecting or restoring natural resources may be interested in a new statewide program that will recognize those efforts. Georgia’s sustainable landscape certification program, Georgia Green Landscape Stewards, launches on Monday. This innovative program offers educational resources to homeowners and businesses across the state to encourage sustainable practices on landscapes of any size.
The program will host a presentation via Zoom on Monday from noon to 1 pm. Interested participants will be introduced to the program and its resources. Registration is requested by sending an email to uge3039@uga.edu.
The outreach program was created by Jessica Warren, Camden County Extension Coordinator and Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, and Martin Wunderly, Northeast District Area Water Agent. The program was created utilizing funding from a mini-grant supplied by the University of Georgia Center for Urban Agriculture.
In addition to the virtual launch event, Georgia residents will be provided with a number of free educational and reference resources which emphasize sustainable stewardship of landscapes. A series of weekly educational presentations about Georgia’s sustainable landscape program will be available on Wednesdays, beginning on April 7. Presentations facilitated by the Georgia Green Landscape Stewards program will run from noon until 1 pm via Zoom.
Registration through email to uge3039@uga.edu is requested for these presentations as well.
Weekly topics are:
• April 7: "Composting at Home"
• April 14: "Invasive Plants in the Home Landscape"
• April 21: "Mulching in the Landscape"
• April 28: "Encouraging Biodiversity at Home"
• May 5: "Welcoming Wildlife"
• May12: "Welcoming Pollinators to Your Landscape"
• May 19: "Stormwater Management"
• May 26: "Protecting Water Quality"
• June 2: "Water Conservation"
• June 9: "Native Plants and Low Maintenance Landscapes"
Many of these topics are also addressed in videos which can be accessed on the program website.
Citizens who choose to self-certify their landscape can enroll using a scorecard accessible on the program website. Points can be accumulated for both educational items completed and landscape practices in place. The scorecard produces a sustainability factor to determine if a landscape is Georgia Green. A minimum of 70 points is needed to earn this designation. This form can be filled out on your computer and emailed (or printed out to be mailed) to the Camden County Extension office for evaluation. Once you reach 70 points or more, you can submit your form for certification. For a $15 fee, participants can order an outdoor sign which designates their property as a Georgia Green Landscape.
The Georgia Green Landscape Stewards certification program was developed by the University of Georgia Extension service as a way to inspire residents and businesses to adopt sustainable landscape management practices. By performing the practices outlined, participants can help protect the natural resources of Georgia for future generations.
For more information, visit the Georgia Green Landscape Stewards website at https://site.extension.uga.edu/georgiagreen. The program may also be contacted by email at georgiagreen@uga.edu.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
