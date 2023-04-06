In some ways, pruning after a freeze is different than regular annual pruning, and in some ways it’s the same.
For starters, as sickly as some of your shrubs or trees might look, wait! It could take weeks to understand exactly how much damage occurred — you won’t know for sure until everything has completely greened up. Even better to wait until the last frost date, usually mid-April in our area. Those limbs might not actually be dead, just dormant. Pruning too early can even cause additional damage — as buds are exposed and new growth begins, they could be killed by a late frost.
Once that tree or shrub has leafed out, you can tell where exactly the dead is. Start there. Prune out all the dead limbs. Next, look for what is damaged — broken limbs or those that are rubbing against each other, causing bark scarring. You might see buds and/or leaves darkened or drooping as well. They may still be living, just not looking as pretty, and you can check to see if the limb is beyond saving with a scratch test.
Take a sharp pocket knife and scrape a little of the bark back. If the tissue below the bark is green, the limb is fine and just needs some recovery time. If its brown, then that part of the limb needs to go. Continue moving down the limb toward the stem, scraping a little until you find green tissue. That’s where you’ll want to prune back to.
After cutting out all the dead and damaged limbs, it’s likely you’ve compromised the natural shape of the plant. You can address this with “normal” pruning.
The most general rule is to only remove about one-third of the plant. For example, if your shrub is three feet tall, only take off a foot. There may be some cases where the entire plant is damaged and may have to be cut back to within a few inches of the ground so it can come back from the roots.
This is OK, it’ll just take a little longer to recover and fill out to the beauty you had before.
Be prepared for a decreased bloom this year. Most spring-flowering plants set their buds the previous fall so the freeze and your pruning will reduce or eliminate the spring flower display. Your azaleas, dogwood, forsythia, redbud and rhododendron have likely suffered from the Christmas freeze.
Plants that flower during the summer months form buds on new growth so they might have no decrease to their flower show. Examples would be crape myrtle, roses and hedges.
For “normal” pruning, plants that flower before May should be pruned after they bloom, but by the middle of August, while those that flower after May can be pruned prior to spring growth. As always, there are exceptions to the rule. The oakleaf hydrangea is a summer-flowering shrub that forms its buds the previous growing season. Another exception would be late-flowering azaleas that bloom in May, June or July. You would prune both of these after they bloom.
Prune after flowering
Azalea
Beautybush
Bigleaf hydrangea
Bradford Pear
Dogwood
Clematis
Climbing roses
Crabapple
Flowering cherry
Flowering quince
Forsythia
Oakleaf hydrangea
Star magnolia
Lilac
Mockorange
Saucer magnolia
Snowball
Pyracantha
Redbud
Vanhoutte spirea
Wisteria
Shrub honeysuckle
Thunberg spirea
Witchhazel
Prune before spring growth
Beautyberry
Camellia
Fragrant tea olive
Grandiflora roses
Crape myrtle
Floribunda roses
Goldenrain tree
Japanese barberry
Glossy abelia
Hedges
Nandina
Rose-of-Sharon (althea)
Japanese spirea
Mimosa
Sweetshrub
Sourwood
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.