Cucurbits, or Cucurbitaceae if you prefer botanical Latin, are vegetables of a remarkably diverse genus that include species identified as gourds, squash and cucumbers. Cucurbits producing edible fruits, and seeds, are native to the Andes and higher elevations in Central America. Bottle-gourds, often used to fashion containers, are native to Africa.
Plants of this genus are typically annuals with trailing vines, five-lobed leaves, spring-like tendrils, male and female flowers on a single plant, large and fleshy fruits with a hard skin, and many large, flat seeds.
Plant breeders, including those laboring centuries ago, have been able to exploit the remarkable diversity of these plants to develop many versions, some with wart-covered fruit and others with super-sweet flesh.
Many of these plants were among the earliest to be cultivated, and a large number of species in this family are used for human food. The earliest records of people dining on these vegetables come from Mexico where caches of squash seeds more than 9,000 years old have been found.
Genetic manipulation which accompanied domestication of cucurbits has resulted in some disagreement about classification. Among taxonomists, “splitters” would identify as many as 30 species, while “lumpers” would limit the number belonging to the genus to no more than 13.
October, November and December holidays render about three species, all called pumpkins, as the favorite cucurbit for this time of year. Georgia farmers devote about 900 acres to growing pumpkins. Most Georgia-grown pumpkins come from the northernmost part of the state where the climate is cooler and there is less disease pressure.
According to University of Georgia Cooperative Extension horticulturists, growing pumpkins can be difficult, as diseases like powdery mildew and a range of viruses as well as insects like vine borers love them too. Selecting a disease-resistant variety like the UGA-bred Orange Bulldog will give gardeners a leg up. Organic growers in particular love the variety because it can be grown without applying pesticides.
The Orange Bulldog is a standard jack-o’-lantern-sized pumpkin, but features colors ranging from salmon to burnt orange. It took UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences scientist George Boyhan years of selecting the most round, orange squashes to generate seeds that would routinely produce a large, orange squash that could be used like a traditional pumpkin. He bred Orange Bulldog from germplasm collected from the jungles of South America and released it in 2004. It’s so popular now that seeds are always in high demand and often unavailable.
The quest for the perfect pumpkin each fall doesn’t start at the local patch. In fact, it starts up to 10 years prior for researchers like University of Georgia plant geneticist Cecilia McGregor who leads breeding efforts with Orange Bulldog, following Boyhan’s retirement. Using trials, researchers like McGregor and Boyhan select desired plant traits, breeding from the best of the bunch each growing season until the new variety “breeds true,” or produces a standardized plant.
Trials like these allow UGA Cooperative Extension vegetable specialist Tim Coolong to gather data to share with Georgia’s farmers and producers. That’s what inspires Coolong and his team to trial different pumpkin varieties. This year’s results were promising.
“Despite the rain, we saw an increased yield, likely from our very regimented spray program,” Coolong said.
After seeding, researchers immediately applied insecticides to control squash bugs and cucumber beetles. Then every seven days — sometimes every five in wet weather — the team sprayed fungicides. This process took time, as pumpkins take an average of 70 to 90 days to grow from seed, but with around-the-clock care and a little luck, Coolong and his team made progress.
Home gardeners hoping to produce pumpkins for Halloween harvest will face the same environmental challenges that producers and researchers do. Earlier planting and harvest before the hottest days of summer may reduce the need for pesticides to battle foliar diseases and insects. Obtaining a "perfect specimen" for fall carving and decoration might better be left to expert producers.
How you plan to use your pumpkin — in a pie, in a cornucopia, carved with a scary face — determines which variety you should use.
The smallest are typically used for table displays, medium-sized pumpkins are best for pies, and larger ones make the best carving pumpkins. Many smaller pumpkins have extremely hard shells and can be exceptionally difficult to try to carve.
Detailed information about growing your own pumpkins is available in UGA Extension Circular 1205, "Homegrown Pumpkins."
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
