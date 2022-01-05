Growings On: Radon testing occurring in January

Radon is a naturally occurring gas emitted during the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. Granite rock, common in North Georgia, often has high levels of uranium.
Radon is a persistent problem in Georgia. The gas seeps out of the soil and up through crawlspaces, foundations and basements into buildings, including homes. About 800 Georgians die annually from radon-induced lung cancer.
January is National Radon Action Month. As recent temperatures confirm, many Georgians spend more time during cold months indoors, waiting for a warmer spring. This underscores the importance of testing homes for radon levels.
Radon kills nearly 21,000 people each year and is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States after tobacco smoke. Smokers are at an even higher risk of radon-induced lung cancer than nonsmokers. In Whitfield County, 239 tests for radon have been completed. Elevated radon levels were detected in 43 (18% of samples).
Several factors contribute to the risk from radon exposure:
• Level of radon in your home.
• The amount of time you spend in your home.
• If you are a smoker of tobacco or have ever smoked tobacco.
• If you are exposed to secondhand smoke.
The amount of radon in the air is measured in picocuries per liter of air, or pCi/L. A radon level in the home between 2 and 4 pCi/L is considered moderate risk and more than 4 pCi/L is considered high risk for your health.
Radon gas decays into radioactive particles that can get trapped in your lungs when you breathe. These particles break down and release small bursts of energy. This can damage lung tissue and lead to lung cancer during the course of your lifetime. Not everyone exposed to high levels of radon will develop lung cancer, however, the risk for lung cancer is increased.
Fortunately, testing for radon gas is simple and inexpensive. A short-term radon test is hung in the lowest living level of your home for three to seven days, then mailed to a laboratory for analysis. Test results will be returned after a few days.
If the radon level in your home is high (4 picocuries per liter or above) you can have a certified radon mitigation professional install a radon reduction system that will reduce the indoor radon level. The system most frequently used is a vent pipe system and fan that pulls radon from beneath the house and vents it to the outside.
A radon test kit can be obtained from the University of Georgia (UGA) Radon Program (radon.uga.edu) or a hardware store. During January, Georgia residents will receive $5 off the cost of purchasing a radon test kit online by using the code NRAM2022 at checkout.
Radon may also be found in drinking water. This is primarily a concern with private well water. In Georgia, wells drilled into granitic crystalline rock aquifers, usually in the northern part of the state, are at risk of naturally occurring radon contamination. This is where the uranium that decays to radon can be found at higher levels. Water samples can be tested at the UGA Agricultural and Environmental Services Laboratories in Athens. Testing kits are available from UGA Extension offices.
There are no laws in Georgia regarding radon testing when selling or purchasing a home. The UGA Radon Program recommends hiring a certified radon contractor. This will provide reliable test results quickly. Visit www.UGAradon.org to find a certified radon tester.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends fixing homes that have an average radon level over 4 pCi/L. The EPA suggests you consider fixing your home if it tests between 2 and 4 pCi/L. Most homes can easily be fixed to bring the radon levels below 4 pCi/L.
Lowering high radon levels requires special knowledge and skills. Select a contractor who is trained to fix radon problems. The National Radon Proficiency Program or the National Radon Safety Board certifies trained contractors.
Recent costs to repair a radon problem in an existing home was $1,500. The cost to include a radon reduction system when building a new home was $800. The cost for a private well water radon treatment system ranges between $1,500 and $5,000.
Radon reduction systems have been installed in homes across Georgia. It is commonplace for national home-building companies to install Radon Resistant New Construction in their new homes. Having a radon system in your home should increase home safety and not affect home sales.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
