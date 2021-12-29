For those whose Christmas celebrations included decoration of a live tree, undecorating followed by timely and appropriate removal and disposal will soon be necessary.
When the live tree was harvested it was removed from the “means of support” provided by its root system. Careful watering will preserve green color and pleasant aroma for the duration of the holiday season, but live tissues are slowly drying, even with the most diligent care. Drying needles and branches will often become at best a nuisance and at worst a hazard.
Trees are often added to the mass of holiday disposal of wrapping paper, packaging and discarded items made obsolete by newly received gifts. Much of that may be destined for disposal in landfills. While street-side trash pickup may offer immediate convenience, it represents a considerably “unfriendly” environmental burden.
When your tree is sent to the landfill, it is packed so tightly it cannot decompose aerobically, with exposure to oxygen. As a consequence, anaerobic metabolism produces methane gas, a potent greenhouse gas. Several alternatives to landfill disposal could be considered. University of Georgia Cooperative Extension has compiled some ways to recycle and repurpose your tree.
• Make mulch or compost. The wood or pine needles from your tree can be turned into mulch or compost to be used around your yard. Pine needles are full of nutrients that can lower the pH of your soil if it is more alkaline. This can be helpful with acid-loving plants such as blueberries and some flowering ornamentals. Mulch can reduce soil erosion and also keep your trees and plants healthy by retaining moisture during the cold, winter months.
• Create pond or wildlife habitat. Provide a sanctuary for fish, birds and other wildlife. When placed on the bottom of a lake or pond, your tree becomes a place of shelter and food for fish. If you do not have a pond or lake on your property, contact local officials to learn whether there is a pond or lake where you can place your tree.
Birds can find shelter in trees placed on your yard or land. You can tie bird feed, orange slices, popcorn and other treats fit for birds to the branches. Be sure to remove all decorations and ornaments before using your tree as outdoor habitat.
• Reuse in your home. If you are wanting that fresh, pine smell past the holidays, store the tree needles (if they are still green) in sachets or paper bags to use as fresheners. On the flip side, the tree trunk can be cut and used for coasters, risers and other home decor. The trick is to let the tree completely dry before cutting, and varnish the wood before use.
• Whitfield County residents can take advantage of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper event. Over the years this event has recycled hundreds of live Christmas trees and multiple tons of electronics.
Recycle your live, natural, undecorated Christmas tree as well as used electronic devices at The Home Depot at 875 Shugart Road on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be on site to collect your natural trees and electronics for recycling.
For the second year, flattened cardboard boxes will also be collected. This will be an ideal way to discard and recycle the large cardboard boxes that exceed the capacity of curbside collection bins.
There is no charge for trees and most electronics. The only fee is a $10 fee for CRT (cathode ray tube) television sets and computer monitors. Typical CRT TVs have four to eight pounds of lead in them, requiring them to have extra-special handling when they are being recycled, resulting in a higher cost.
Organizers request that all ornaments and bases be removed from trees. Electronics will be sent to a third-party recycler. Volunteers will not be removing any data from electronic devices before sending them on to recycling, so make sure you wipe the data from laptops, phones, etc., before dropping off.
Participants will be able to select their choice of seed packets while supplies last and will be able to remain in their vehicle to help maintain safety during the event.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.