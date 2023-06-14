A few years ago, fascination with the “murder hornet” exploded across media outlets. The Asian giant hornet (AGH), Vespa mandarinia, is still not present in Georgia but there are other stinging pests that you should watch out for as you work and play outside this summer. I’ve already gotten calls on the yellowjacket to the Extension office.
A few of the wasps and hornets that currently reside in Georgia and could be confused with the Asian giant hornet by the untrained eye are:
• Cicada killers, Sphecius speciosus, size range 0.6-2 inches long (15-50 millimeters).
• European hornets, Vespa crabro, size range 1-1.4 inches (25-35 millimeters).
• Southern yellowjackets, Vespula squamosa, size range 0.5 inches (12 millimeters).
• Baldfaced hornets, Dolichovespula maculata, size range 0.75 inches (19 millimeters).
The AGH and cicada killer may be similar in size but differ in color (the cicada killer is more of a pale yellow with fewer stripes than the yellow orange of the AGH). The European hornet is also close in size but the thorax is not fully brown. The Southern yellowjacket is smaller than the AGH and also wrong color thorax. The bald-faced hornet is about the same size as a yellowjacket and does not have a striped abdomen.
If you are unfortunate to be stung by one of these pests, immediately remove the stinger with your fingernail, the edge of a credit card or tweezers. This will stop the venom from being released into your system. Follow that by washing the site with soap and water and use a cold pack to relieve any pain you might be feeling. If itching or swelling occurs, you can apply hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion or take an oral antihistamine.
Home remedies include applying wet salt to the site within five minures of being stung. Leave the salt in place for 30 minutes. In theory, the salt will draw the venom from the wound. Similar results have been obtained with moistened tobacco, wet baking soda or wet aspirin. These home remedies have not been proven scientifically, but won’t hurt you if you choose to use them.
For more information on stinging and biting pests, check out the University of Georgia publication https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=C782#Stinging.
You can also look at other Asian giant hornet lookalikes at https://extension.uga.edu/content/dam/extension-county-offices/forsyth-county/AsianGiantHornetLookalikes.pdf.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
