Each year, the Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development (CAES), part of University of Georgia’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, conducts surveys to quantify the impact of agricultural production on the state’s business revenue. Data released for 2021 reveal that food and fiber production, along with related processing and support sectors, contributed $70.1 billion to the state’s economy. In addition, agricultural production and related businesses provided about 360,000 jobs.
Among the state’s commodities, none contributes more than the poultry and eggs sector, which accounts for just over one-third of agricultural receipts, over $41 billion. Chicken is one of the most widely-eaten proteins in the world. U.S. consumers require 8 billion chickens each year and, on average, 250 eggs per person. Implementation of practices derived from agricultural science has yielded a dramatic increase in meat and egg production.
However, as meat and egg production have increased, both broilers and laying hens have developed growth-related issues. University of Georgia researchers are finding ways to combat these issues, which affect animal welfare and can limit production.
Recent research studied the effect of a naturally occurring bioactive compound on satellite cell proliferation and differentiation of broilers and laying hens. Satellite cells are muscle-specific stem cells that are responsible for the post-hatch growth of skeletal muscles by increasing protein synthesis levels in muscle cells and resulting in muscle growth.
Led by Woo Kim and Yuguo Tompkins in the UGA CAES, in collaboration with Sandra Velleman, of The Ohio State University, the study examined the use of 20(S)-hydroxycholesterol to improve bone health and muscle growth.
“One of my biggest research focuses is bone health. I am working with broilers and laying hens,” said Kim, an associate professor in the UGA Department of Poultry Science. “With broilers, we genetically select for muscle growth, so there are bone issues, like lameness. My research aims to help the bone health in broilers and laying hens.”
The research found that 20S has a positive effect on bone health in birds.
“One of the things about bone is that minerals and vitamins are very important. It is rare that we have other bioactive compounds to stimulate bone health and bone development. One of the compounds we found is 20S, an oxidized cholesterol that is naturally occurring. Certain compounds, like 20S, have potential bioactive properties. We found the 20S actually stimulates bone cell growth and also modulates muscle growth in some cases,” Kim said.
“20S has the potential to balance out the bone and muscle growth or be a biomarker to help find the edge between bone and muscle growth in both broilers and laying hens. This could also be beneficial in solving some of the animal welfare concerns,” said Tompkins, a doctoral candidate in Kim’s lab who is studying broiler bone health. Results indicate that use of this compound will prevent bird losses due to skeletal issues, enhancing producer revenue, consumer product and bird health.
“We found that this 20S compound is actually stimulating bone cell growth and slowing muscle cell growth. It was the first time that anyone studied whether this specific compound regulated muscle cells. In the poultry industry, specifically the broiler industry, a big issue now is woody breast … white striping and also it looks like the muscle is abnormally formed,” said Kim, adding that the defect affects meat texture and quality. “I think that this new naturally occurring bioactive compound can minimize the occurrence of muscle abnormalities in broilers.”
Kim is looking at the research from an animal-welfare standpoint, as well as for production and meat quality. “I want to become a problem solver. In the poultry industry, the main goal is production, but we also need to consider the environment and welfare. The bone-related issue is one of the important welfare issues. We want to promote meat production but minimize welfare issues in poultry. That is why I am interested in this bone-related research,” Kim said.
Collaboration also highlighted the project. Franklin West, associate professor in the Department of Animal and Dairy Science, specializes in stem cell work and his expertise guided the team in reaching their research goals. Roshan Adhikari, who earned his doctorate in poultry science, and Shengchen Su, a former postdoc in Kim’s lab, also successfully established a novel stem-cell model derived from chicken bones and a bioactive compound delivery system to using in ovo injection during the 20S research.
“Our team has great diversity in regards to academic and cultural backgrounds. It’s amazing working closely with them,” Tompkins said.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.