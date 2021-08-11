Growings On: Seeking practical organic control methods for pests

The noun "pest" evidently originated from Latin and French terms that referred to devastating and destructive diseases of humans, such as plague. Usage of the word "pestilence" seems to have similar origins.
In current use, pest refers most often to detrimental organisms causing adverse effects on desirable plants or animals, primarily those used for food production. The list of pests now includes not only diseases but insects and other arthropods, weeds and other animals. Even large wildlife may be considered pests where they are unwanted.
Hot, humid summers and a long freeze-free growing season result in nearly year-round insect, weed and disease pressure. Popular demand for certified organic food products has provided incentives for farmers to grow crops and livestock without pesticides. Pest management remains challenging in such a production environment.
Organic farmers in the Southeast may have struggled to find resources and support to help combat pests, but now University of Georgia Insect Ecology Professor Carmen Blubaugh and her team are researching ways to meet the specific needs of organic growers in the region.
Chemical inputs are limited in organic production, requiring more emphasis on managing site-specific conditions by incorporating cultural, biological and mechanical practices. What’s more, the body of science-based research and support for organic growers in the state is limited, leaving growers fewer resources to draw from in organic systems.
To address these constraints, Blubaugh and her team have a series of research trials at the Durham Horticulture Research Farm in Watkinsville, as well as on-farm studies with a network of more than 40 organic growers throughout the state looking at various components of organic management that could lead to practical organic control methods.
“Much of our work examines how agricultural biodiversity influences pest and weed control services,” Blubaugh explained. “We want to provide strategies for organic farmers to leverage biodiversity and natural processes to nourish and protect their crops profitably while reducing the need for costly external inputs that simply meet the nutritional needs of crops in the short-term.”
Master’s student Allison Stawara is part of Blubaugh’s team looking at the benefit of incorporating rows of living mulch in between organically managed vegetable crops. As many of the available pesticides in both conventional and organic production have broad spectrum coverage that negatively impact beneficial insects, living mulch will serve as a refuge for them during pesticide applications. Living mulch provides the added benefit of building soil organic matter over time through incorporating plant materials into the soil once crops are removed.
From an applied research perspective, Stawara hopes to demonstrate that by creating refuge for beneficial insects, organic farmers will capitalize on the ecosystem services they provide by preying upon unwanted insect pests.
Blubaugh is concurrently applying the same practice throughout the state on organically managed farms. She’ll collect data over the growing season to compare results from her on-farm trials with Stawara’s research findings to see whether the living mulch reduces mortality rates of beneficial insects.
“We’re hoping to see the living mulches buffer natural enemy populations from collateral damage from pesticides, and enable them to recolonize crops, naturally suppress pests and reduce the need for future pesticide applications," said Stawara. "Pesticides are never 100% in their efficacy, and if we can promote more diverse shelter, alternative prey and floral resources for beneficial and predatory insects, we will hopefully see additional pest control from those insects that have the resources they need to stay in crop fields for a longer period of time.”
Another aspect of organic farming is the priority given to fertility management. Master’s student Julia Berliner is studying the ecological consequences of surplus fertility, particularly nitrogen in the form of organic fertilizer.
“Most of the available organic fertilizers typically have nutrient ratios that are less than ideal, so farmers often need to over-apply nitrogen to meet crops’ other nutrient requirements,” said Berliner.
How surplus nutrients affect agroecosystems, particularly how they affect the beneficial predators of insect pests, is poorly understood.
“There are all kinds of crazy, complicated ways that nutrient availability in the soil can cascade through insect food webs, affecting nutrient concentrations in plants and insect herbivores that can influence the effectiveness of biological control by natural enemies,” Berliner explained.
“I hope that my work will not only expand our knowledge of basic ecology, but also aid farmers’ fertility decision-making in order to maximize biological control and yield, and minimize time and money spent on fertilizing and weeding.”
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
