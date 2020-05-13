Growings On: So-called 'murder hornets' pose little threat to humans

Recent press coverage has created interest in the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia), also referred to as the "murder hornet." It was discovered and verified last year, first in Vancouver, Canada, and then in the northwest corner of Washington state, in December 2019. This invasive insect is not present in the state of Georgia.
The Asian giant hornet is a “true” hornet and the world’s largest, ranging in size from 1.5 inches to slightly over 2 inches long. The stinger is nearly 1/4-inch long and stings are extremely painful. Each year in Japan, 30-50 people die from being stung by these hornets. The venom is not the most lethal among bees and wasps, but due to the insect’s large size, the dose is more than any other stinging insect Americans typically encounter. One or a few stings from a Asian giant hornet should not be life-threatening to an average person.
The Asian giant hornet is not necessarily aggressive towards humans, livestock or pets but will sting if provoked. This giant killer can inflict a devastating blow to honey bee colonies, with several hornets annihilating 30,000 bees within a few hours. There are three phases to an Asian giant hornet attacking a honey bee colony. The first is the hunting phase where individual hornets will capture bees at the entrance of the colony, cut off their heads and form a “meat ball” from the thorax. They then return to their nest to feed their young this protein-rich meal.
The second phase is the slaughter phase. Hornets will mark a particular colony with a pheromone to alert their sisters of the imminent attack. Then numerous hornets will descend upon the colony, killing all of the workers by ripping their heads off, and dumping their bodies onto the ground below. Once the colony is void of bees, the hornets behave as if this hive is now their own, becoming extremely aggressive to anyone or anything coming near.
The third is the occupation phase where the hornets enter the hive, collect pupae and larvae and then return to their own nest to feed their carnivorous young. The aftermath of an attack will be piles of decapitated or ripped apart bees in front of a colony.
This hornet incites the famous bee defensive response of “cooking” hornets to death. Bees grab an invading hornet, pile around it and raise their thoracic temperatures to the critical temperature that is lethal to wasps but tolerable to bees. Unfortunately, American honey bees, of European not Asiatic descent, do not have this behavior.
The Asian giant hornet’s life cycle is typical of that for other social wasps and yellow jackets. A solitary female emerges from winter hibernation and finds a subterranean nest, at first performing all nest duties including foraging and incubating the young. The colony steadily grows until workers take over all foraging duties. New queens and males emerge in late summer and mate. Eventually, males and workers die, leaving only the newly-mated queens who overwinter in isolation.
No confirmed cases of this hornet’s presence in Georgia or anywhere outside of Washington state have been reported. Wasps and hornets already resident in our state that may be confused with the Asian giant hornet are:
• Cicada killers: Size range from .6 to 2 inches
• European hornets: Size range from 1 to 1.4 inches
• Southern yellow jackets: Size range up to 0.5 inches
• Bald faced hornets: Size range up to .75 inches
At this time, we need to be vigilant but not over-reactive. There is no evidence that the Asian giant hornet has journeyed east. However, sightings and/or disturbances to honey bee colonies should be reported. If you think you have seen an Asian giant hornet, found evidence of an attack (decapitated or ripped apart bees) or have a specimen, please contact your County Extension agent immediately. They will be able to collect your information and any specimens for identification.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
