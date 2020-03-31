Many of us have been “sheltering in” because of rainy weather — for Dalton, 20 days with rain during February and the same number in March. Nevertheless, four days without rain in the last week and several open days in the near-term forecast will increase motivation to be outside, even if we are staying home to stay safe.
Warming temperatures and lengthening days will continue to stimulate buds to produce leaves and flowers on perennial plants. Warming soils promise improving conditions for seed germination. Nature’s cycles beckon homeowners and gardeners to join the process by preparing the soil and planting seeds.
A frequent complaint among gardeners in our area involves soil texture. Clay soils can be difficult, even discouraging, to manage. Soil is composed of a mineral fraction, water, air, organic matter and living organisms. Soil scientists determine the size of mineral particles as a way to classify and describe soil texture. Three categories — sand, silt and clay — separate mineral soil particles, based on size, from largest to smallest. Scientists who classify and maps soils use a test in the field that home gardeners can also use.
Soil from the upper layer (darkened topsoil) of the area to be evaluated, free from rocks, pebbles and plant matter is moistened to form a ball, no larger than a golf ball. If the ball falls apart when pressed with a finger, it is primarily sand. If the ball retains its shape and stains the palm of your hand, it is probably largely silt. Pressing the sample out between thumb and forefinger may form a ribbon. If the ribbon is at least 2 inches long, it would be classified as a clay soil.
Parent materials are the geologic materials, well below the surface, from which soils are ultimately form. Composition of the parent materials determine the physical and chemical properties of the soil. Most soils form from materials that are transported by wind or water to a current location. Movement of raw material for soil formation may be a few feet or several miles.
In the Southeast, climate and topographic relief lead to soils that result primarily from water transport. Frequent, abundant rainfall and steep slopes lead to frequent movement of soil materials in flowing water. Large sand particles will be deposited most rapidly as flowing water slows in response to a decreasing gradient or other restriction. Fine particles, those that form clays, can move long distances, even in slowly moving water. Vegetation also influences the formation of soils. For example, soils formed under prairies, dominated by grasses will be distinct from soils formed beneath forests.
Homeowners often face an additional challenge. During home or other building construction, allowance is rarely made to consider or value the soil that will eventually form the landscape. Soil is dug, scraped, piled and most often redistributed with little regard for topsoil or subsoil. In recent decades, soil scientists have established the study of urban soils as a distinct discipline. The challenges resulting from soil disturbance and mixing are quite different from the study of large areas of natural or agricultural soils. In our area, heavy clay subsoils may end up at the surface of the new yard or garden.
Perhaps the most important step in development of healthy, productive soils is the interaction of soil mineral particles, plants and the diverse and abundant organisms that live in the soil. Recognition of the importance of soil biology is perhaps the most important recent development in agricultural science. Soil micro- and macro-organisms are as important to the gardener as they are to the farmer.
One process, that would not occur without soil organism, is formation of soil aggregates. This “clumping together” of soil particle to form large, stable aggregates, leads to improved soil structure; more spaces for roots, water and air. In recent decades, soil scientists identified glomalin, a substance produced by soil microbes which serves as the “glue” that binds aggregates together.
Improving clay soils depends on the addition of materials which will increase soil organic matter. Organic matter alone increases water and nutrient holding capacity. More important, it is a necessary food source for the microorganism critical to improving soil structure. Mulch, compost and plant residues can all be sources which will decompose (with the help of soil microbes) to form soil organic matter.
Improving soil structure is a slow process, but “feeding” your garden with mulch to improve organic matter will make a difference. Because soil aggregates are fragile, minimizing disturbance (tilling, spading, etc.) is also critical to sustaining healthy soil.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
