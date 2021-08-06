Following a stretch of near-record high daytime temperatures, planting cool-season vegetables may not be high on the planning horizon. However, average temperatures decline predictably in August and September, providing conditions favorable to the production of cool weather crops.
Georgia gardeners benefit from a long frost-free growing season, providing the opportunity to plant and harvest cool-season crops during the fall. Corn and beans thrive during summer’s warmth, but a number of vegetables are much better suited to cooler conditions, and many can tolerate light frosts.
The University of Georgia Extension Circular 963, "Vegetable Gardening in Georgia," provides reliable guidance throughout the growing season. The Vegetable Planting Chart identifies days to maturity, recommended varieties, planting dates and planting depth and spacing. The planting chart lists these fall planting dates for cool-season vegetables:
• Aug. 1-Sept. 1: broccoli, collards, kale.
• Aug. 20-Sept. 15: carrots, mustard, turnip.
• Aug. 1-Sept. 20: beets.
• Aug. 1-Oct. 1: cabbage.
• Sept. 1-Oct. 1: lettuce.
• Sept. 1-Oct. 15: radish, spinach.
• Oct. 10-Nov. 10: dry bulb onions.
• Sept. 1-Dec. 31: green onions.
Since the dates listed are for Middle Georgia, North Georgia gardeners could plan on planting dates as much as two weeks earlier. The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension recommends these varieties of cool-season vegetables that do well in Georgia:
• Beets: Detroit Dark Red, Red Ace, Ruby Queen.
• Broccoli: Marathon, Packman, Patriot, Premium Crop, Bravo, Decathlon.
• Cabbage: Blue Dynasty, Bravo, Early Round Dutch, Rio Verde, Green Jewel.
• Carrot: Chantenay, Scarlet Nantes, Sweetbites, Sweet Delight.
• Collard greens: Blue Max, Georgia Southern, Hevi-Crop.
• Kale: Vates, Dwarf Siberian, Blue Armor, Blue Knight.
• Lettuce: Butterhead, Romaine, Buttercrunch.
• Mustard greens: Florida Broadleaf, Southern Giant Curled, Red Giant, Savannah.
• Onion, green: White Portugal.
• Onion, dry bulb: Burgundy, Excel, Grano, Red Creole, Savannah Sweet.
• Radish: Cherry Bell, Scarlet Globe, Champion.
• Spinach: Melody, Winter Bloomsdale.
• Turnip: Purple Top, Royal Crown.
Fall gardens are most successful when plants have sufficient time to mature before a killing frost occurs, but are not planted too early and are compromised by excessive heat.
Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, turnips, radishes, spinach, lettuce, beets and onions are all cool-season crops that can be started in August so that seedlings are available to transplant in September. Many garden supply outlets will have transplants and onion sets available if you choose not to start your own plants from seed.
Two important factors to consider in planning a fall garden are sun exposure and access. The sun’s path is lower in the southern sky during the winter, so orient rows to run east to west to maximize sunlight exposure.
Put taller crops on the north side of the garden where they won’t shade out shorter crops. Arrange plants for easy access. You should be able to reach each plant easily with room to walk and kneel down between rows.
Relay planting involves following a crop already in the garden with a second crop. Careful planning will allow removal of a summer crop that is no longer producing and replacing it with a fall crop that has sufficient time to mature.
If soil test results don’t identify particular nutrient deficiencies, using a balanced fertilizer, such as 10-10-10, can replace nutrients removed by summer production. Residues from the previous crop can be removed, along with any existing weeds, to create a space for the fall planting. Plant material that is diseased should be discarded, but healthy plant residue could be recycled as mulch.
Once seeds are planted or transplants are set out, care should be taken to provide sufficient water, and frequent inspection should be made to identify pests or disease so that they can be addressed immediately.
Perhaps summer activities prevented you from making a garden this summer. There’s still time to start a fall garden. Whether you’re just starting or continuing the production started this spring, take time to prepare, plan and schedule planting in order to provide the greatest opportunity for successful provision of fall produce.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
