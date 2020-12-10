In addition to freezing temperatures, pansies appearing in many landscapes are a sign of winter approaching.
University of Georgia Extension Bulletin 1359 “Success with Pansies in the Winter Landscape: A Guide for Landscape Professionals” recommends planting in U.S. Department of Agriculture Hardiness Zone 7a between Sept. 15 and Oct. 1. Pansies are still on sale, mostly at discounted prices, in garden centers and big box stores. Pansies planted this late may survive, particularly if planted in a protected south facing location, but they probably won’t flourish.
Accumulation of plastic trays, pots and various related containers is a frequent consequence of “planting season,” whether it’s pansies in the fall or petunias in the spring. Biodegradable plant containers provide an alternative to plastic that may reduce the disposal and accumulation issues. Gardeners may be skeptical that such containers will break down quickly enough to avoid restricting root expansion.
A study conducted by UGA researchers determined that, under standard cultivation practices, certain types of biodegradable containers will decompose within a single growing season. Results from the study were recently published article in the scientific journal "Water, Air and Soil Pollution." UGA scientists determined how standard growing practices affected the decomposition of widely available biodegradable growing containers. This study was led by Bethany Harris while she earned her doctorate in horticulture under the guidance of Professor Bodie Pennisi and soil microbiologist Mussie Habteselassie in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the UGA Griffin campus.
“Under standard cultural and environmental conditions (fertilization, organic soil amendment, irrigation), alternative containers made of recycled paper, coconut fiber and wood pulp fiber will degrade in the soil within a single season,” said Pennisi.
Pennisi, a horticulture specialist with UGA Cooperative Extension, said that although alternative containers have been available for more than 10 years, consumers and industry professionals have been slow to adopt these environmentally friendly options.
“One of the reasons is the perception that, when annual bedding flowers are installed in plantable containers, the container does not degrade rapidly enough,” Pennisi said.
Insufficient break down requires manual removal of remnants at the end of the growing season.
The study focused on three factors — moisture, fertilization and organic soil amendment — and their effects on alternative containers. Researchers examined three container types and measured the response of each to these factors.
“In our study, we chose three types of biodegradable containers — recycled paper, wood pulp fiber and coconut coir containers — due to their market availability and their varying levels of cellulose and lignin content,” said Harris.
Over the course of the project, the team examined soil samples with specific combinations of water content, organic soil amendments and fertilizer. They conducted three separate studies to evaluate the decomposition of each type of alternative container.
Researchers used control groups for each study in which soil samples without a biodegradable container received the same treatment of water content, organic amendment and fertilizer. Harris said multiple factors like soil pH, container thickness and density of soil microorganisms can also contribute to container decomposition.
At set intervals throughout each experiment, researchers measured each sample’s decomposition rate using carbon dioxide traps. The more carbon dioxide released in the soil, the higher the rate of decomposition. This method offered precision and a novel approach from past studies, which assessed remaining container weight.
Harris and Pennisi had previously found that both consumers and industry professionals may be unaware of the benefits of plants grown in alternative containers. They hope this new knowledge will inspire consumers to request plants grown in sustainably produced containers rather than plastic.
“Product development and research have spoken. It falls on us as consumers to actively seek plant material that has been produced in alternative containers, thereby creating the demand that will encourage the green industry to widen its use of environmentally friendly pots,” Pennisi said.
Now the director of education at Callaway Resort & Gardens, Harris directly interacts with the public and industry daily and educates them about topics of sustainability through strategic programming. She says her research and time working with Extension prepared her well for this role.
“I really learned the importance of the land-grant mission, which encompasses research, teaching and extending research-based knowledge to those in the community in which you serve,” Harris said. “At Callaway Gardens, I have had the opportunity to extend this research-based knowledge and educate the public, including visiting guests, about the use and adoption of biodegradable containers as well as other research-based topics.”
