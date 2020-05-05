Growings On: Supporting beneficial insects and pollinators

Benefits from ecologically-based farming practices on overall sustainability of agricultural systems are receiving increasing attention from scientists. Farmlands that incorporate pollinator habitat or use cover crops between cash crops tend to have more on-farm biodiversity and, in turn, farmers benefit from the myriad services pollinators and beneficial predatory species provide.
“Agricultural lands often have spaces around fields that are left wild or fallow. These spaces provide great potential for supporting beneficial insects and pollinators,” said Jason Schmidt, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension entomologist on the UGA Tifton campus.
Schmidt and his team research potential options for improving agricultural lands to provide suitable habitat for beneficial species, including birds, and study how farms that incorporate habitat end up reaping major benefits in yields, pest control and reduced chemical inputs.
“It doesn’t matter where you provide habitat, the important thing is that it’s there,” Schmidt explained. “It’s simple. The greater pollinator richness we have in the landscape, the greater pollinator services we will receive. Likewise, the greater number of predator species in the landscape, the greater the pest management services will be rendered. Habitat conservation and restoration will help maintain and promote biodiversity, which is incredibly important because we are seeing dramatic declines in biodiversity worldwide.”
Declines in insect entomofauna — the insects of an environment or region — have soared to more than 40% of insect species now considered threatened with extinction.
“We are also seeing major declines in avian species,” Schmidt cautioned. “Over the past 48 years, we have seen a decline of almost 3 billion birds or 29% of 1970 abundance.”
Major drivers of insect and avian declines are attributed to conversion to intensive agriculture, pesticides, urbanization, invasive species, habitat loss and climate change.
“The significance of these declines is that insects and birds are both really good indicators of environmental health and ecosystem integrity,” Schmidt said.
Strategies for increasing biodiversity include attracting beneficial insects like predators and pollinators to home and urban landscapes and nurseries and using current Integrated Pest Management practices to minimize unintentional harm that can occur with pesticide use.
Bringing back native plant species into less productive portions of the landscape can benefit birds and insects. For the initial establishment of these native flower beds, make sure to start with a weed-free area, preferably in an area that would easily receive water.
“Getting plants established will require attention to good seedbed and monitoring, just as you would a cash crop,” said Schmidt.
“Many farmers have scouts that go out looking for insect pests throughout the growing season, so one shift in practice would be to also scout for pollinators or beneficial insects. In many ways, scouts would be monitoring for biodiversity, not just for problems,” Schmidt said.
Establishing more habitat on-farm that supports biodiversity will require a shift in people’s mindsets, placing a higher value on pollinators and beneficial insects and a willingness to try new things.
“The wonderful thing is that research demonstrates that even a little effort goes a long way to inviting natural enemies and pollinators into agricultural systems,” Schmidt said. “Just plant it and they will come.”
Related research by UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) and collaborators at The Nature Conservancy and Washington State University challenges the notion that native bird species only belong in wooded habitats. This study found that diversified farms are mutually beneficial for producers and native wildlife.
William E. Snyder, a professor in the UGA CAES Department of Entomology, and his team found that biodiversity on farms fosters healthier environments for native bird species, specifically songbirds.
“For birds to persist in the environment, they have to actually be healthy and be able to resist disease,” Snyder said.
The results show that birds are typically less stressed and in significantly better health in more diverse farms that are embedded in natural landscapes. The more diverse the farm, the more comfortable the birds feel.
Another study led by UGA postdoctoral researcher Olivia Smith and UGA graduate student Joseph Taylor shows that farms that incorporate livestock on pastures tend to draw in more species of birds, including those of conservation concern.
Agriculturists are not only stewards of the land, they are protectors of the environment. This study shows that the environment and agriculture work in sync, mutually benefiting one another, Snyder said.
“People see it either as nature preserves or farming,” Snyder said. “Often, those two things go completely together.”
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.