A news release last week announced that the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a proclamation designating the week of June 22 as National Pollinator Week. Administrator Wheeler is the first EPA administrator to sign such a proclamation – joining leadership from the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), all 50 governors and hundreds of governments and organizations around the world.
“Pollinators like bees and hummingbirds sustain nearly 80% of the food in our diets,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I am proud to join (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue, (DOI) Secretary (David) Bernhardt and our state and local partners in reaffirming our commitment to promoting pollinator health. By doing so, we are protecting human health, the environment and our nation’s food supply.”
Three-fourths of the world’s flowering plants and about 35% of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce. Yet, pollinator populations are on the decline due to many stressors, including pests, poor nutrition due to loss of habitat, unnecessary pesticide exposure, pathogens and viruses.
I found it intriguing that during the same week designated to celebrate the importance of pollinators, I received multiple inquiries related to pollination failure. All of the questions related to the group of plants classified as cucurbits.
Plants in the cucurbit family are most often vining or trailing annuals of primarily tropical origin. Many of these plants were among the earliest to be cultivated and a large number of species in this family are used for human food.
The earliest records of people dining on these vegetables come from Mexico where caches of squash seeds more than 9,000 years old have been found. Egyptian tombs suggest pharaohs served melons at their meals. Squash and pumpkins have long been grown in this country by Native Americans, who passed them on to the pilgrims. Cucurbits generally include squash, pumpkins, gourds, melons and cucumbers. The plants are typically annuals with vines, five-lobed leaves, spring-like tendrils, male and female flowers on a single plant, large and fleshy fruits with a hard skin, and many large, flat seeds. Plant breeders, including those laboring centuries ago, have been able to exploit the remarkable diversity of these plants to develop viny versions with wart-covered fruit and others with super-sweet flesh.
Many plants have “perfect” flowers than contain both the male and female parts within the same flower structure. When a pollinating insect visits such a flower, movement of pollen from the male flower part to the female part is nearly certain and fertilization results most of the time.
An additional feature of cucurbits is that they produce distinct male and female flowers. Most cucurbits are considered monoecious, that is, both male and female flowers occur on the same plant. Some species, called dioecious, produce male or female flowers on completely separate plants. These reproductive structures, separated in space, require the movement of pollen from the male flower to the female flower in order to have successful fertilization. If pollinating insects are in short supply, this may lead to a comparable deficiency in fertilization events.
Pollination failure should not be hard to detect. The immature fruit fail to develop and remain stunted and/or misshapen. Hand pollination offers gardeners one possible solution to overcome poor fruit set in cucumbers, summer squash or any of the other cucurbits.
Male flowers can be identified as they are most often supported by an extended “stalk.” Pollen, most often yellow in color, can be collected from the male flower with a Q-tip or small paint brush.
Female flowers can be identified because they are immediately adjacent to the immature fruit, which will not develop without fertilization. Gently transferring pollen from the male to female flower should be immediate and may be most successfully accomplished early in the morning.
Vegetable gardeners are encouraged to plan planting sequences so that plants emerge and grow when weather conditions are best suited for their growth requirements. Cool-season fruits and vegetables are most successful when planted early. Warm-season plants tolerate warmer temperatures and can be planted later during the season.
Difficulties with pollination might encourage an additional planning step. If pollinators are in short supply in your neighborhood, it may be beneficial to enhance pollinator habitat and attractiveness on your own property, even within your vegetable garden. Companion planting of flowers that will bloom at the same time as your fruits or vegetables may enhance pollinator visits and their vital contribution to your production.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
