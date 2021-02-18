A building boom that followed World War II, needed to provide housing for returning veterans and their new families, was accompanied by a nearly universal landscape feature — a turfgrass lawn. Post-World War II development of synthetic fertilizer and herbicides made the establishment and maintenance of monoculture grass spaces possible.
Research reported by scientists in Agronomy Journal identify a number of turfgrass benefits including control of erosion and dust, precipitation infiltration, recharge of groundwater and protection of water quality, absorption of pollutants and carbon sequestration. However, the same report outlined limitations of lawns managed intensively to maintain a single turf species: increased, often excessive, inputs of water, pesticides and fertilizer nutrients; high risk of pollutant runoff from those same inputs; absence of food production for wildlife or people; and air pollution resulting from frequent mowing. Add to that the labor required to apply those inputs and the “perfect lawn” may be a substantial investment of labor and money.
An emerging trend in landscape design is to limit turfgrass areas and introduce plants that provide "ecological services" that monoculture turfgrass cannot. Atlanta landscape designer Lyle Collins, acknowledges that, when used thoughtfully, lawn spaces can provide design benefits. Working with clients to reduce the extent and cost of turfgrass areas, Collins says “I only want the lawn where it serves the best purpose. If it’s guiding the eye, if it’s enough space to play on, and maybe connect one space to the next.”
Loren B. Byrne, professor of biology and environmental science at Roger Williams University and a member of the Sustainability Studies Program, recently completed a chapter in a report issued by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization. An expert on urban soils, his chapter discusses how soil can change through urban influences including chemical treatment of lawns.
“The main takeaway is that urbanization can potentially harm biodiversity, but our biggest current threat is ignorance,” Byrne said. “We don’t understand enough about soil biodiversity in urban environments.”
Byrne has conducted research with lawns.
“The goal with a lawn is often one grass species that’s bright green and isn’t growing or reproducing, which is the exact opposite of what life wants to do,” he said. “In the grand scheme of all life, a place becomes more diverse over time, it grows and reproduces, and humans are trying to stop all of that in a lawn.
“The problem isn’t so much the lawn itself as the monoculture, pesticide-managed lawn. A lot of what ecologists advocate is a more biodiverse lawn where we let the so-called weeds grow and let the grass grow a little taller. That’s good for the soil ecosystem because a higher variety of plants and no chemical pesticides will allow more soil organisms to thrive.”
Before World War II, low stature plants, persistent without significant inputs, were often suggested for lawns. White clover was frequently recommended. While white clover is not native to North America, some ecologists would classify it as “naturalized” because it is so widely adapted and has succeeded to become widely established. Turf areas that are mowed frequently to maintain a short canopy provide an ideal habitat for white clover. Incidental clover patches in most lawns have, over the years, produced enough seed that a large reservoir of seed is present.
In cooperation with Dalton Parks and Recreation Department, Dalton State College undergraduate students (under the direction of David DesRochers, associate professor of biology) completed research examining how clover addition might enhance the ecological value of turfgrass areas. Students monitored plots where six different clovers had been broadcast during the fall. They observed the timing of flowering and visitation by beneficial and pollinating insects.
Crimson clover began flowering as early as mid-March. Even the latest annual clovers had completed flowering before July. In contrast, white clover, which is perennial, produced flowers as late as September. During spring and early summer counts, student researchers identified insects from 23 different genera. Individuals from the genus Bombus, which includes bumblebees, were most frequently observed.
Given the long flowering period and perennial nature, as well as its tolerance of typical mowing heights, white clover may be the ideal addition to lawns. White clover coexists well with adapted turfgrasses and has the advantage of fixing nitrogen, eliminating the need for one input. February is an ideal time to broadcast white clover. Neighbors may consider white clover an undesirable lawn weed. Birds, bees and other beneficial animals will not. Perhaps a handful of seed in an inconspicuous spot might be an interesting experiment to start with.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
